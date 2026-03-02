Home

Bad news for Pakistan after exit from Super 8, PCB SLAPS Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and others with...

Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan was knocked out in the Super 8 stage, even a narrow five-run win over Sri Lanka wasn't enough to keep their semi-final hopes alive, resulting in thier elimination.

PCB SLAPS Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and others with massive fine (Source: IANS)

Pakistan cricketers have reportedly faced disciplinary action from the cricket board following their disappointing campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. Salman Ali Agha’s side was knocked out in the Super 8 stage after failing to secure a place in the semi-finals.

As per a report by The Express Tribune, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed a fine of PKR 5 million on each player. The penalty reportedly imposed after defeat to India during the group stage in Sri Lanka last month, a result that drew heavy criticism and prompted disciplinary action from the board.

PCB officials feels players should be held accountable for disappointing rewards

The report further stated that PCB officials felt that just as players are rewarded for strong performance, they should also be held accountable for disappointing rewards.

The centrally contracted Pakistan cricketers are paid annual salaries according to their assigned category, with the contracts structured across four different groups. Players in Category A earns a monthly salary of 4.5 million PKR, in addition to 2.07 million PKR as a share of ICC revenue, while players in Category B earns 3 million PKR per month and receive 1.5525 million PKR as their ICC share.

Category C and D players earn 1 million PKR and 750,000 PKR per month, along with 1.035 million and 517,500 PKR as their ICC share respectively.

Salman Ali Agha likely to removed from captaincy

Not only Pakistani cricketer but also head coach Mike Hesson was severely criticised for their poor show in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage.

As per reports, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is looking to revamp Pakistan’s T20 setup, a move which could result in Salman Ali Agha being removed as captain, “Naqvi is not happy at all because this time he was assured by the selectors, team management and his close aides in the board that the team was set to do well in the World Cup,” news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.

“Salman, Babar Azam, Usman Khan and a few others will probably see curtains on their T20 international career after the World Cup,” the source added.

