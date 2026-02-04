Home

Bad news for Pakistan ahead of T20 World 2026 opener against Netherlands on February 7

Big blow for Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan ahead of their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign opener against the Netherlands.

Bad news for Pakistan ahead of T20 World 2026 opener against Netherlands

T20 World Cup 2026: In a major blow for Salman Ali Agha’s Pakistan and Paul Stirling’s Ireland, their warm-up match ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 was called off due to rain.

The teams were unable to take the field, and officials abandoned the game after conditions in Colombo failed to improve. This was the only warm-up match for both the sides before the tournament commence on February 7.

█▓▒▒░░░MATCH ABANDONED░░░▒▒▓█ Unfortunately today's warm-up game between Ireland and Pakistan has been abandoned due to very wet conditions at the ground. Join us on Sunday for our opening match of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup when we take on Sri Lanka in… pic.twitter.com/3UM20CPn8i — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) February 4, 2026

Pakistan defeated Australia 3-0 in a T20I series

Pakistan, who are scheduled to play their campaign opener against the Netherlands recently defeated Australia 3-0 in a T20I series, with an all-round performance as both their batters and spinners dominated on the slow, turning tracks in Lahore. Similar conditions are expected in Sri Lanka, where the Men in Green will play all their matches, including the highly anticipated clash against arch-rivals India on February 15.

Pakistan government instructed the team to boycott match against India

However, the Pakistan Goverment has approved the Men in Green to participate in the T20 World Cup 2026, while also instructing the team to boycott its group-stage match against India on February 15.

The PCB made the decision after Bangladesh’s request to shift their matches out of India was rejected by the ICC, leading to Scotland replacing them in the tournament. The Pakistan Cricket Board has been asked to reconsider its decision, or it could face consequences.

Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside India, the Netherlands, USA and Namibia, while Ireland are placed in Group B alongside Australia, Oman, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Ireland will face Sri Lanka in campaign opener on February 8 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo

Pakistan cricket team: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

Ireland cricket team: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

