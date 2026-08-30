Bad news for Pakistan as Imam-ul-Haq unlikely to play rest of Lord’s Test due to…

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has suffered an injury and is unlikely to feature again in the second Test against England at Lord’s.

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Imam-ul-Haq set to miss rest of Lord’s Test. (Photo: X)

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq is unlikely to take any further part in the ongoing second Test against England at Lord’s. He has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 tear in his left calf and has been advised to take 10 days of rest.

Imam underwent scans at the end of the first day, with the results confirming a tear in his left calf muscle. Although he has not been officially ruled out of the match, reports suggest he is unlikely to be available for the remaining days.

He left the field after tea on day one and has not returned since. Salman Agha has been acting as his substitute. Imam also did not bat in Pakistan’s first innings, when the visitors were bowled out for just 110 in reply to England’s 290.

Pakistan provide earlier update on Imam’s fitness

Before the start of day two, Pakistan said Imam’s participation in the match would depend on his treatment for a “strain to his left calf muscle”.

After day three, fast bowler Mohammad Ali was asked about Imam’s injury.

“I wouldn’t be able to tell you anything about it,” he told reporters. “I am aware of his status, but the team’s medical panel is better placed to answer you.”

Imam first felt calf problem at Headingley

Imam first felt the issue while batting in the first Test at Headingley, which Pakistan lost by an innings and 103 runs.

He needed on-field treatment during his 42-run knock and had his calf strapped. He managed a 91-run partnership with Abdullah Shafique before the rest of Pakistan’s batting line-up collapsed.

Also Read: “Miracles do happen in cricket”, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Ali backs his side to fightback strong against England ahead of day four

Injury adds to Pakistan’s problems at Lord’s

Imam’s absence is another setback for Pakistan. England already lead by 357 runs after three days, leaving the visitors facing a huge task to save the Test and keep the series alive.

A defeat at Lord’s would give England their first Test series win since December 2024. It would also be Pakistan’s ninth defeat in their last 10 away Tests and their second consecutive series loss in England.

Imam has time to recover before third Test

The third and final Test of the series will begin on September 9 in Birmingham. The gap between the second and third Tests should give Imam sufficient time to recover if he is to be fit for the final match.