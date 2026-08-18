Bad news for Pakistan as star batter Babar Azam ruled out for Test series opener against England – Here’s why

England Under-19 bowler Manny Lumsden bowled a rising delivery which struck Babar Azam's bottom hand while he was batting at five runs during a practice match

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File photo of Babar Azam. (Credits: IANS)

Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam will not be able to feature in his side’s upcoming Test series opener against England tomorrow at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds. The two teams will battle it out in a three-match series, which is crucial for both the teams’ future in the on-going ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

It was during a practice match against Professional County Club Select XI that Babar Azam sustained the injury, days before the first Test. Babar was hit on his right hand, the same area which was injured during Pakistan’s tour of West Indies for two Test matches.

England Under-19 bowler Manny Lumsden bowled a rising delivery which struck Babar Azam’s bottom hand while he was batting at five runs. The Pakistan captain was seen in visible pain and was immediately taken off the field.

Babar Azam was later assessed by Pakistan’s medical staff, which advised him to not participate further in the warm-up match but he still took part in a practice session on Monday. Babar batted in the nets without much discomfort yet he has been advised to remain out for the opening Test in Leeds. In his absence, Salman Ali Agha will takeover as the captain.

Pakistan and England’s position in the WTC points table

Pakistan are currently eighth in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 standings. Their position improved after they beat the West Indies by eight wickets in the second Test in Trinidad, which helped them level the two-match series 1-1.

It was Pakistan’s first Test win away from home since July 2023. Before that, they had lost the opening Test against the West Indies by 90 runs. Pakistan’s WTC campaign had also taken a hit after they were docked eight points for a slow over-rate in their first Test against Bangladesh. They now head into the three-Test series against England with a chance to improve their position further.

England are seventh in the WTC standings, just one place above Pakistan, going into their three-Test series against the visitors. Their recent WTC campaign has been mixed. England lost the Ashes 4-1 before suffering a 2-1 home series defeat to New Zealand.

Their second Test against New Zealand also brought a 12-point penalty for a slow over-rate, leaving them on 38 points and a points percentage of 26.38. England did beat New Zealand in the final Test to level that series, but the result was not enough to move them higher in the table. The upcoming Pakistan series is therefore important for England’s WTC hopes.