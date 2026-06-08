Bad news for Pakistan captain Shan Masood and head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed after 2-0 whitewash against Bangladesh, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has…

Pakistan cricket team lost a two-match Test series to Bangladesh 2-0 last month, which was their second successive whitewash against the same team.

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Shan Masood's Pakistan cricket team suffered a 2-0 whitewash at hands of Bangladesh. (Source: X)

Pakistan cricket team are set to receive a massive jolt after their 2-0 Test series humiliation against Bangladesh last month. It was the second consecutive whitewash suffered by Pakistan at the hand of Bangladesh and they are currently wallowing at 8th place on the World Test Championships (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table. Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and country’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is set to make major changes in the aftermath of the loss.

According to media reports, Naqvi is set to axe Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood and the head coach from the longest format of the game – Sarfaraz Ahmed – after the series defeat against Bangladesh. Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz had taken charge of the Test side in place of Mike Hesson, who is white ball team’s coach, recently.

The reports add that PCB are considering roping in Pakistan legends Younis Khan and Muhammad Hafeez to replace Sarfaraz and take up major roles in the national team set up. “I can confirm that Younis Khan and Muhammad Hafeez have both had talks with PCB officials about joining the board in key positions. But things have yet to be finalised,” a PCB source was quoted as saying to PTI.

The changes are being made as Naqvi has demanded complete change in Pakistan team’s Test out fit after disappointing results in WTC 2025-27 season so far. Pakistan have only won one Test and lost 3 out of 4 and are only above ninth and last placed West Indies in the Points Table.

“There is a proposal to remove Sarfaraz as head coach and hand him back the responsibility of managing the national under-19 and A sides,” the source told PTI news agency.

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Along with Sarfaraz, Pakistan’s 36-year-old Test captain Shan Masood is also set to sacked from his role. Masood has a modest average of 30.49 from 46 Tests while scoring 2653 runs with 6 hundreds and 14 fifties so far. He has only managed to win 4 Test in 16 games in charge and suffered 12 losses during his tenure.

The Test captain has reportedly asked for more time to prove himself and a chance to lead the side in away Test series against West Indies and England this year. Pakistan will begin their first Test against West Indies at the Brian Lara Academy on July 25 next month.

Sarfaraz will be removed as head coach as soon as Mohsin Naqvi’s PCB reached an agreement with former captain Younis Khan to take up the role. Younis scored 10099 runs in his 118-Test career for Pakistan at an average of 52.05 with 34 centuries and 33 fifties to his name.