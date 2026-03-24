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Bad news for Pakistan, PCB faces player revolt ahead of PSL 2026 due to...

Bad news for Pakistan, PCB faces player revolt ahead of PSL 2026 due to…

Uncertainty surrounds PSL 2026 as Pakistan Cricket Board deals with player unrest, fuel crisis impact and security concerns, just days before the tournament begins.

PCB faces player revolt ahead of PSL 2026.

Pakistan Super League 2026 is all set to commence from March 26, but uncertainty continues to grow around the tournament. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi recently announced major changes, and confirmed that the matches will be played behind closed doors in Lahore and Karachi. He further warned players against leaving the league midway to take part in the Indian Premier League.

However, the situation has worsened, with several overseas players reportedly pushing back, adding to the challenges facing the PCB ahead of the season.

PSL 2026 hit by fuel crisis and player pay demands

The decision to make key changes in the 11th edition of PSL format was driven by a fuel crisis linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Meanwhile, a PTI report states that several players involved in the league are now seeking higher pay than their original contracts, citing security concerns and the risks of playing in Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board has not commented on the situation involving Afghanistan, but the overall scenario appears to be worsening.

As per source, PTI reported, “The PCB is currently focusing entirely on ensuring the PSL is held on schedule. No punitive action has been decided upon against those foreign players who have withdrawn from the league for personal reasons or have openly breached their PSL contracts to join the IPL.” Last year, the PCB imposed a one-year ban on South African player Corbin Bosch; he had left the PSL to participate in the IPL before the season had even begun. However, this ban did not appear to have any significant impact on Bosch.

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The source further said, “The rationale is that imposing bans would make it even more difficult for the eight franchise owners to sign key foreign players for future editions of the PSL.”

PCB to approach ICC to enforce player contracts

The report further indicates that the PCB might approach the International Cricket Council to put in place a stronger system that ensures players stick to their contractual commitments and not quit the tournament mid-way.

The Pakistan Super League 2026 season opener will be played between Lahore Qalandars and new franchise Hyderabad Kingsmen on March 26 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

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