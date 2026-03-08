Home

Bad news for Pakistan players after exit from the T20 World Cup 2026, they face...

Big worry for Pakistan players after poor performance at the T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Major setback for Pakistan players

In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Salman Agha’s Pakistan team delivered a poor performance. However, some great players from the team disappointed the fans and management.

Pakistan get eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2026

In the tournament, Pakistan played their last match against the co-hosts Sri Lanka. Pakistan defeated them by five runs. Despite winning the game, they failed to qualify for the knockout games, because they couldn’t stop Sri Lanka’s innings on 148 runs.

Trouble rises for Pakistan players after T20 World Cup 2026 exit

However, after the tournament, Pakistan’s team may fine some star players because of poor form and performance in the tournament. That was the biggest reason for the team’s elimination from the tournament.

Mohammad Rizwan reacts to report of fines

Star Pakistan player and one of the finest wicketkeeper batters of all time, Mohammad Rizwan, who was not a part of the World Cup squad. However, some reporters still asked questions about the report on the fines, which replied that he cannot comment on the issue right now and will answer after the PCB officially announces the penalty.

“Several people have asked me about this, but nothing official has come out yet. The PCB are yet to come out in the open and give a confirmation regarding this. If there is a fine or penalty of 50 lakh, it should be announced officially. Right now, these are just media reports and nothing else. I can only comment when it is announced officially,” Rizwan said.

Pakistan players face a USD 18,000 fine

According to an ESPNCricinfo report, the Pakistan Cricket Board fined all the players who were in the squad around PKR 5 million (about USD 18,000) each.

Reason behind PCB’s decision

This decision came after the poor performance of Pakistan’s cricket team against India in the group-stage match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which was won by their arch-rivals by 61 runs at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) set one condition for the players. If Pakistan could beat the co-hosts Sri Lanka and qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament. According to the reports, Pakistan players only faced fines because of their poor performance on the field.

