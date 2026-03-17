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Bad news for Pakistan, star players PSL 2026 stint in doubt due to...

Bad news for Pakistan, star players PSL 2026 stint in doubt due to…

PSL 2026 faces uncertainty as security concerns raises doubt over participation of players like Steve Smith and David Warner

Bad news for Pakistan, star players PSL 2026 stint in doubt (Source: X)

Star Australian cricketer Steve Smith and David Warner are facing uncertainty over their participation in the upcoming edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to rising security concerns in the region.

As per a report by Codesport.com, several Australian players and coaches, including Glenn Maxwell and Marnus Labuschagne are still expected to take part in the tournament, which is scheduled to commence on March 26.

In addition to Steve Smith and David Warner, a number of other Australian players have signed up for the PSL, which features Adam Zampa, Peter Siddle, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Philippe, Riley Meredith, and Ben McDermott.

However, rising tensions in and around Pakistan have given rise to serious concerns, which have prompted behind-the-scenes discussions related to players safety. Cricketers have apparently been told about the possible risks they may face due to the rising tensions in the region.

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The situation has been further complicated by flight disruptions in the region, which has only added to the uncertainty surrounding the tournament.

Peshawar’s Imran Khan Stadium has been labelled a “Do Not Travel” zone

The primary concern is related to a scheduled match in Peshawar, which has been labelled a “Do Not Travel” zone by the Australian government due to ongoing security risks. Peshawar’s Arbab Niaz Stadium, recently renamed Imran Khan Stadium is scheduled to host two matches on Saturday, March 28.

Despite the situation, preparations for the tournament are still in progress, with several Australian players expected to travel to Pakistan in the coming days. However, the developments have forced many to carefully balance their professional commitments with concerns over personal safety.

In response to the growing concerns, the Pakistan Cricket Board has outlined contingency plans, including the option of evacuating players via private jets if the situation deteriorates.

Although the tournament is still expected to proceed as scheduled, the participation of players like Steve Smith and David Warner looks uncertain on how the security scenario unfolds in the coming days.

Pakistan Cricket Board has dismissed claims

A source within the Pakistan Cricket Board has dismissed claims and said, “All travel arrangements and plans are in place, and we will have all the Australian players who have signed for the PSL 11 start arriving from next week,” the source said as per PTI.

The tournament will kick off at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, where Lahore Qalandars will face Hyderabad Kingsmen in the opening match.

Meanwhile, this season marks a significant shift for the league, as it expands to eight teams from the previous six, and for the second consecutive year, it will overlap with the Indian Premier League 2026.

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