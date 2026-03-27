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Bad news for PSL after ball colour change from white to pink as THIS star...

Bad news for PSL after ball colour change from white to pink as THIS star…

Big trouble for PSL 2026 after ball colour controversy. Take a look and read the full story.

Big blow for PSL 2026

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) began on March 26. The first match of the tournament was played between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen, where Lahore Qalandars defeated them by 69 runs.

PSL 2026 faces early controversies after opening match

However, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has just started, but controversies have already begun. First, the tournament was planned without fans. After that, star players like David Warner and Steve Smith were threats. Now, during the match, the ball’s color got changed from white to pink, which shocked the fans.

Naseem Shah’s viral post on Maryam Nawaz sparks controversy

Meanwhile, there’s another controversy arrived. Pakistan star player and one of the finest pacers of all time, Naseem Shah, poste something against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, which created a lot of discussion. However, she is the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz attends PSL opener as VIP guest

During the first match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Maryam Nawaz also attended the match as a VIP guest, and the PCB also shared her video on social media.

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Naseem Shah’s viral post sparks row, later claims account was hacked

Reposting the video, Naseem Shah wrote, “Why is she being treated like the Queen of Lords?”

Naseem Shah’s post against Maryam Nawaz Sharif quickly went viral, causing an uproar.

However, Naseem Shah later clarified that his X account had been hacked.

In another post, he wrote, “This account of Naseem was recently hacked, but it has now been successfully recovered.” This comment makes it very clear that the previous comment did not reflect his personal views.

Naseem Shah tweeted about Maryam Nawaz… then deleted it within 5 minutes! #PSL pic.twitter.com/ADqQt1D6E1 — Khan (@ccricket713) March 26, 2026

Fakhar Zaman shines as Lahore Qalandars dominate opener

Speaking about the first match of the tournament, Lahore Qalandars posted 199 runs on the board, while batting first, as their star player Fakhar Zaman smashed a half-century, including 10 fours. However, the Hyderabad Kingsmen were all out for 130 runs in 20 overs. Fakhar Zaman won the Player of the Match award for his heroics.

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