Home

Sports

Bad news for Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, waiting for BCCI to tell them...

Bad news for Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, waiting for BCCI to tell them…

Big trouble for Rajasthan Royals ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Take a look and check out the full story.

Bad news for RR ahead of IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) is set to be kicked-off. All the franchises are ready to showcase their great performance in this year’s edition. However, there’s a massive update on the Rajasthan Royals.

Major problem for Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026

The first ever IPL winner, Rajasthan Royals, are unsure about their home ground. Not only this, all the Jaipur-based teams are confused and not decided yet about their home ground whether they will play most of their home matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

The reason behind it is that they are waiting for Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI’s) approval because of safety measures, management and infrastructure issues at the stadium.

“Royals, while in principle agreeing to play matches at SMS Stadium, have written to the IPL chairman, BCCI secretary and the CEO seeking clarification on the status of the Jaipur stadium’s lack of fail-safe measures.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Talking about their infrastructure, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium (SMS) was renovated back in 2006, but it has not been upgraded since then. This is the major reason as the ground looks old.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium’s history

The raised concerns are that, because of the poor management and safety arrangements, it will be tough for them to manage big IPL crowds. Speaking about the stadium’s history, they last hosted a T20I on November 17, 2021. Its last ODI was played on October 16, 2013, more than 10 years ago.

Rajasthan Royals raise issue to RSSC, BCCI and IPL

It has been learned that the Rajasthan Royals have pointed out major problems with the stadium’s infrastructure. “From civic work to emergency evacuation, there are serious issues of public safety and the Royals have communicated everything to the RSSC, BCCI and IPL governing council,” the source added.

Since June last year, the Rajasthan Royals have raised concerns regarding public safety and their poor management of infrastructure with the RSSC, BCCI and IPL.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.