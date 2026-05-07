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Bad news for Rajasthan Royals and other IPL 2026 teams, BCCI set to crack down on protocol breaches

Bad news for Rajasthan Royals and other IPL 2026 teams, BCCI set to crack down on protocol breaches

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has promised to take stern action against any team or player breaching protocol in the Indian Premier League.

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was caught vaping in dressing room during IPL 2026 match. (Source: X)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has come down heavily on reports of ‘unauthorised persons’ moving with IPL 2026 teams and players, asserting that the Board is not ‘sitting idle’ and will take stringent action against violations. Saikia said the BCCI and the IPL governing body are set to issue an advisory aimed at curbing ‘anomalies and irregularities’ that have surfaced during the ongoing season, stressing that several incidents are in direct violation of the Board’s anti-corruption protocols.

“This time, we have noticed several anomalies and irregularities involving a few franchises as well as some players. The BCCI and IPL are preparing an advisory, which will be released this evening. We have observed unauthorised persons travelling with team members, including in team buses, and some individuals visiting team hotels and even players’ or officials’ rooms without authorisation. This is completely against our anti-corruption protocols,” Saikia said on Thursday.

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Last month, Rajasthan Royals came under scrutiny on two separate occasions. First, team manager Romi Bhinder was fined Rs 1 lakh and issued a stern warning for using a mobile phone in the dugout during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati. Later, Royals skipper Sanju Samson was reportedly seen vaping inside the dressing room during the game against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh. Saikia also raised concerns over team owners and officials mingling with players in restricted areas, calling it a violation of the ‘sanctity of the dugout’ and team environment.

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“We have noticed some team owners and officials entering areas where they are not permitted to be. There are certain protocols that everyone must follow, but we have seen some dilution in their implementation,” he said.

“We have taken these matters very seriously. You have already seen the incident involving the Rajasthan Royals manager using a mobile phone, and a player being caught vaping. These incidents are already in the public domain. We are not sitting idle,” he added.

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The BCCI secretary made it clear that the era of leniency is over, warning that any future violations would invite strict disciplinary action from both the BCCI and the IPL organising committee. “We are issuing an advisory, and it will be enforced very strictly. If there is any violation hereafter, the BCCI and IPL will take very stringent action. Whoever the violator may be, we will not spare anybody,” Saikia concluded.

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