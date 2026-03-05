Home

Sports

Bad news for Rashid Khan after Afghanistans T20 World Cup 2026 early exit, replace as CAPTAIN by…

Bad news for Rashid Khan after Afghanistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 early exit, replace as CAPTAIN by…

Afghanistan failed to reach the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 after losing to New Zealand and South Africa in the league stages.

Rashid Khan has been sacked as Afghanistan T20I captain. (Photo: IANS)

Star all-rounder Rashid Khan has paid the price for Afghanistan’s early exit from the T20 World Cup 2026 by losing the captaincy of the T20I side. Afghanistan failed to reach the Super 8 stages of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 after losses to New Zealand and double ‘Super Over’ defeat to South Africa in successive games.

Opener Ibrahim Zadran has been named Afghanistan’s new T20I captain for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka and replaces leg-spinner Rashid in the top role, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) revealed on Thursday. Zadran previously served as the T20I team’s vice-captain and now takes over from Rashid as the selectors made sweeping changes to the squad following the T20 World Cup 2026, where Afghanistan bowed out in the league stage of the competition.

“Rashid Khan’s tenure as the T20I captain brought immense success to the team, particularly highlighted by the team’s remarkable journey in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup, where we reached the semi-finals.

SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT ALERT! Here are our squads for the upcoming White Ball Series against Sri Lanka. Read More: https://t.co/2y6o5AfgF5 pic.twitter.com/QKcz0FGoVp — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 5, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“In alignment with the ACB’s long-term strategic vision and following recent changes in our Team Management, including the appointment of a new head coach, we have made the thoughtful decision to transition the leadership within the T20I setup. Ibrahim Zadran, who has served as Rashid Khan’s deputy, will assume the role as Afghanistan’s regular captain in this format. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Rashid Khan for his valuable contributions and wish Ibrahim Zadran every success in this important new role,” said chief selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil in a statement.

Left-arm fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi, all-rounder Gulbadin Naib and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Ishaq, all part of the T20 World Cup 2026 squad, have been omitted from both the T20I and ODI squads for the series against Sri Lanka, which is also the first assignment of newly-appointed head coach Richard Pybus.

Wicketkeeper-batter Noor Rahman, left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Sharafuddin Ashraf and left-arm fast bowler Fareed Ahmad have earned T20I call-ups, while Fareed Ahmad Malik returns to the ODI squad and fast bowler Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi receives his maiden ODI selection. Bilal Sami, who claimed a five-wicket haul and the Player of the Match award in his most recent ODI appearance, retains his place in the 50-over squad and has also been added to the T20I reserves pool.

Nangyal Kharoti and Ijaz Ahmadzai will join Sami in the T20I reserves, while Bashir Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Qais Ahmad have been named to the ODI reserves pool. “In addition, our long-term goal is to adequately prepare the team for the upcoming two World Cup events. We are hopeful that, under this new leadership, the National Team will not only flourish but also showcase outstanding performances and build a strong and competitive bench strength for the crucial challenges that lie ahead,” added Sulimankhil.

The ACB also said it is closely monitoring the ongoing situation in the Gulf region, especially with the airspace shut due to Israel-Iran conflict, adding that they have been engaging in discussions with all stakeholders about whether the series can proceed with the series as originally planned, both in terms of dates and venue.

The three T20Is between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on March 13, 15 and 17, while the ODI games are set to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 20, 22 and 25. “Although a final decision will be made in a couple of days, the ACB’s initial approach, in coordination with the ECB and venue authorities, is to proceed with the originally scheduled dates. Should circumstances necessitate a change, the ACB will consider exploring alternative options for both the host country and the event schedule,” it added.

Afghanistan’s T20I Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik and Abdullah Ahmadzai

Reserves: Nangyal Kharoti, Bilal Sami and Ijaz Ahmadzai.

Afghanistan’s ODI Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik and Bilal Sami.

Reserves: Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Bashir Ahmad.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.