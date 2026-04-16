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Bad news for RCB fans in the middle of IPL 2026 as Virat Kohli shares his...

Bad news for RCB fans in the middle of IPL 2026 as Virat Kohli shares his…

Big jolt for Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans in the middle of IPL 2026. Read the full story to know more.

Big blow for RCB in the middle of IPL 2026

The match no. 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, where RCB defeated LSG by 5 wickets.

Virat Kohli shines with the bat against Lucknow Super Giants

Star player and RCB backbone, Virat Kohli played an important role in the last match by scoring 49 runs off 34 balls, including six fours and one six. Despite facing ankle injury issues, he gave his hundred percent to make his side win.

However, RCB fans got a big jolt when they got to know that Virat Kohli would play as an Impact player against Lucknow Super Giants. Unfortunately, RCB decided to take this big step after Virat Kohli’s ankle injury during Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians’ clash on Sunday.

Virat Kohli opens up on ankle injury update

After the one-sided victory against LSG, Virat Kohli opened up about his health condition and reflected on his ankle injury, “Yeah, [I’m feeling] much, much better than the last game.”

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‘I’m still not 100%’: Virat Kohli

“I’m still not 100%. My knee was a bit sore last game. Even health-wise, I’ve been under the weather for four or five days now. So yeah, just getting back up to my best,” he added.

Virat Kohli opens up on his batting performance vs LSG

Virat Kohli shared his batting method and strategy against Lucknow Super Giants: “I started off well today, so I was happy with my intensity. Then again, would have liked to carry on and finish the game off.”

“Sometimes you have to take the conditions into account as well, the pitch slowed down considerably, and I just wanted to probably keep going in the same manner, but yeah, in the end should have probably finished that one off as well,” he added.

Virat Kohli lauds his teammates for brilliant performance in the tournament

After the match, Virat Kohli praises his team for their impressive performance in the tournament, “The way our management has stacked up our team, it allows us to play in a certain way.”

“I have to adapt my roles accordingly. It allows me to play a certain way up front with Salty [Phil Salt], so we pass on the baton pretty nicely in this team, and yeah, just the freedom of having Romario [Shepherd] and Tim [David], and KP [Krunal Pandya] hasn’t even batted in any games yet [one innings in five matches],” he said.

“So we’re sitting on a batting unit that’s explosive, that’s getting the job done, and yeah, it looks pretty intimidating if I was in the opposition as well, if you have Romario and Tim to walk in even after five down – these guys can get you 50 runs in four overs, so that’s pretty handy to have and that’s giving all of us a lot of freedom,” he added.

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