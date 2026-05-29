Bad news for RCB’s Virat Kohli and other cricketers before IPL 2026 final, BCCI have decided BAN…

The BCCI have come out with new rules and regulations for cricketers, officials and umpires ahead of the IPL 2026 final on Sunday.

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Virat Kohli is brand ambassador of goggles brand Oakley. (Source: X)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final is just days away with Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru looking to become just the third team after Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings to win back-to-back titles as they await the winner of Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. But the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have some bad news for the star cricketers currently playing in the IPL.

A BCCI notification on Thursday night has banned the use of ‘smart sunglasses’ by both cricketers and umpires in the IPL 2026 season. The decision has been taken by BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit as the sunglasses have advanced communication features which allow live streaming and video calling through mobile data or Wi-Fi networks.

In an advisory to the IPL’s franchises, the BCCI ACSU has stated that it has been noticed that some companies are marketing and selling smart sunglasses to players and support staff. RCB opener Virat Kohli is brand ambassador of one of these ‘smart sunglasses’ from Oakley.

“Kindly note that these devices are equipped with advanced communication features, including live streaming, sending and receiving text messages, as well as audio and video calling capabilities through mobile data or Wi-Fi networks,” the BCCI notification said.

“Accordingly, under the PMOA Minimum Standards, such goggles/glasses are classified both as an ‘Audio/Video Recording Device’ and a ‘Communication Device’. It is hereby notified that the possession and/or use of ‘Smart Goggles’ is strictly prohibited within the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA),” the BCCI added.

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Players are prohibited from using any communication devices in the designated PMOAs. In the IPL 2026 season, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder copped a Rs 1 lakh fine and a warning after being caught on camera using a phone in the team dugout during a match.

In BCCI’s latest advisory, the Board urged players and officials to deposit smart sunglasses as well before entering the PMOA and warned of action in case of non-compliance. “All players and support staff are directed to deposit such devices with the Security Liaison Officer (SLO), along with their mobile phones and smartwatches, upon entering the PMOA on match days,” the BCCI warned.

“Failure to deposit such devices shall be deemed a breach of the PMOA protocols and may result in penalties under the PMOA Minimum Standards for IPL 2026,” it added.

Multiple Code of Conduct violations in PMOA

The IPL 2026 season has witnessed plenty of Code of Conduct violations in the PMOA area. Apart from fine on RR manager Bhinder, the Royals skipper Riyan Parag was caught ‘vaping’ on camera. Use of e-cigarettes is banned by Indian law. Parag was seen using a e-cigarette in the dressing room in Mullanpur stadium.

The Board has already warned the cricketers to be beware of ‘honeytraps’ and banned unauthorized guests including cricketer’s girlfriends from hotel rooms and team buses.