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Bad news for Riyan Parag in middle of IPL 2026, BCCI says will take action against RR due to…

Bad news for Riyan Parag in middle of IPL 2026, BCCI says will take action against RR due to…

Big blow for Rajasthan Royals and Riyan Parag in the middle of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

Big trouble for Riyan Parag in the middle of IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, has witnessed some iconic and controversial moments in the tournament so far. From some brilliant performance to heated moments, IPL never missed a moment to surprise everyone.

Riyan Parag fined for vaping, Romi Bhinder also penalised for rule breach

However, recently a controversial moment got viral in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain, Riyan Parag was caught vaping in the dressing room, during Rajasthan Royals’ clash. As a result, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) fined 25 per cent of his match fee.

Before Riyan, Royals team manager Romi Bhinder was fined ₹1 lakh for breaking IPL rules, as he was seen using a mobile phone in the team dugout, which is not allowed under the PMOA guidelines.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia hints at strict steps over IPL rule violations

The Indian Premier League is one of the most important tournaments for the Board of Control for Cricket in India, and anything that harms its image is taken seriously. So, it is not surprising that the BCCI has stepped in and noticed the matter.

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia said, “We are exploring other options.”

“We are considering how to deal with teams that violate the norms. So, we will be taking some action, and we are reviewing the various terms, conditions and protocols of the IPL,” he added.

“It is about how teams should behave. It is not only the players or the officials. As a team, they have to maintain a certain decorum so that the image of the IPL is never adversely affected,” he concluded.

“Riyan was found to have breached Article 2.21 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to ‘conduct that brings the game into disrepute’. The incident occurred during the second innings, when Riyan was seen using a vape inside the dressing room,” the BCCI statement said.

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