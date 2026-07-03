Bad news for Rohit Sharma ahead of England ODIs, loses crown of ‘sixer KING’ to…

Rohit Sharma, who retired from T20I cricket in 2024, has hit record 2025 sixes in the format in 159 matches in his career.

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India opener Rohit Sharma is the country's top six hitter in T20I cricket. (Photo: IANS)

India vs England 2026: Former India captain Rohit Sharma is getting ready to face England in a three-match ODI series beginning at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 14 this month. Rohit is only playing in ODI cricket for Team India after announcing his retirement from T20I cricket after winning ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and subsequently also walking away from Test cricket.

In spite of that, even two years after his T20I retirement, Rohit Sharma was used to be the undisputed ‘Sixer King’ of Twenty20 cricket. Rohit retired with 205 sixes to his name in only 159 matches while scoring 4231 runs and till last week it was the highest tally of sixes by any batter and he was the only one to hit more than 200 sixes in this format.

Read more: Rohit Sharma conferred with Padma Shri by President Draupadi Murmu for immense contribution towards Indian cricket

But in what will be bad news for the fans, Rohit lost the crown of ‘sixer king’ of T20I cricket with India-origin opener of Austria – Karanbir Singh – clinching that record with his blazing century on Sunday. Karanbir smashed 12 sixes in his blazing knock of 164 in 57 balls against Hungary in 3rd T20I match at Szodliget on Sunday.

The dozen sixes by Karanbir Singh helped his sail past Rohit Sharma’s record of most sixes in T20I cricket and become the new ‘sixer king’ in the format. Karanbir now has 207 sixes in 60 matches with 2533 runs at an average of 48.71 with 4 hundreds and 20 fifties.

Karanbir Singh tops the T20I sixes chart Austria’s Karanbir Singh now leads the list for most international sixes in men’s T20 internationals pic.twitter.com/cKB9MDiYhJ — Sports Side (@TheSportsSide1) July 2, 2026

UAE opener and captain Muhammad Waseem is the next batter who can overtake Rohit Sharma’s record of 205 sixes now. Waseem is currently on 196 sixes in 99 matches while scoring 3371 runs with 3 hundreds and 26 fifties.

Rohit Sharma retired with 4231 runs in 159 T20I matches at an average of 32.01 with 5 hundreds and 32 fifties. However, among batters from Full-Member nations or Test playing nations, Rohit Sharma still holds the top spot with 205 maximums in the format.

The second-best batter in this list is former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, who has 179 maximums to his name in 113 matches while England’s Jos Buttler has 175 sixes in 156 matches.

Here is a full-list of top 5 batters with most sixes in T20I cricket…

Rank Name Country Matches Sixes 1 Karanbir Singh Austria 60 207 2 Rohit Sharma India 159 205 3 Muhammad Waseem UAE 99 196 4 Suryakumar Yadav India 113 179 5 Jos Buttler England 156 175

Meanwhile, former India batter Ambati Rayudu believes that Rohit Sharma should be part of India’s plans for the ICC ODI World Cup 2027 next year. “Rohit definitely should be in the plans for the ODI World Cup. Not only because he’s a great batsman but also he’s a fantastic leader. You need great leadership not only on the ground but also in the dressing room. In critical times and moments, when the team is low, you need all that experience to come to the fore. We will encounter some really tough challenges which might arise in the World Cup. So, you need a player like Rohit Sharma, a leader like Rohit Sharma,” Rayudu told India.Com website earlier this week.