Bad news for RoKo fans ahead of Lord’s ODI vs England, BCCI have told Rohit Sharma…

Indian opener Rohit Sharma surpassed Inzamam-ul-Haq's tally of ODI runs to become the 7th highest run-getter in the format in 2nd game vs England at Cardiff on Thursday.

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Team India opener Rohit Sharma is set to play his final match at Lord's on Sunday. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs ENG 2026 3rd ODI: Indian cricket fans will have to brace themselves for another shock in the middle of the three-match ODI series against England. Sunday, July 19, could witness the last appearance of two giants of international sports. Former India captain Rohit Sharma in all likelihood is all set to play his final ODI and international game for Team India in the third and final ODI match vs England at the iconic Lord’s while Argentina captain Lionel Messi may all be seen for the final time in FIFA World Cup on the same day.

In the middle of the second ODI match at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, news emerged that Rohit Sharma is all set to play his final game before announcing his retirement at Lord’s. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors had reportedly told the Mumbai Indians opener even before the series that the three games in England could be his last for Team India as they are planning to look beyond him.

“The selectors have informed Rohit that he does not figure in their scheme of things after the England tour and they are moving on from him after this series. He wanted to continue, especially after working on his fitness. The selectors have left the ball in Sharma’s court,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by Indian Express newspaper.

So just like Aswin in Australia with Virat Kohli then disappointed look of VK similarly before 1 match of Rohit Sharma retirement Vk siting with Ro and looking disappointed

So it’s 100 confirmed Rohit Sharma going to retired pic.twitter.com/RwhDbOYJt6 — Satya¹⁸ (@duary_satyajit) July 16, 2026

But the 39-year-old Indian opener is definitely not happy with the decision after speaking to a few BCCI officials on the sidelines of the England series, according to the newspaper report. Rohit is only active in ODI cricket after retiring from T20I cricket in 2024 and Test cricket in 2025. He has only managed scores of 11 and 26 in the two innings at Edgbaston and Cardiff during the three-match ODI series so far.

“The national selectors are keen that Yashasvi Jaiswal who scored two hundreds in three innings get a longer rope. There are around 20 games and Jaiswal needs to be given those 20 games,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

“No one can tell Rohit to retire but this is very clear that going forward for the home series vs West Indies in September, the selectors would like to look forward. Rohit’s future is a decision that he needs to take,” the BCCI official added.

Rohit is third highest run-getter in ODI cricket for Team India with 11757 runs in 287 matches so far at an average of 48.58 with 33 hundreds and 62 fifties with a strike-rate of 92.76.

Here are some key milestones in Rohit Sharma’s ODI career…

2007 – Made his ODI debut against Ireland in Belfast in June 2007.

2010 – Scored 114 against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, his first international ODI hundred.

2013 –Smashed 209 from 158 balls against Australia in Bengaluru, including 16 sixes, first ODI double hundred.

2014 – Blasted 264 against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, which remains the highest individual score in ODI history.

2017 –Hit an unbeaten 208 against Sri Lanka in Mohali, becoming the only player to score three ODI double-hundreds.

2018 –Led India to the Asia Cup title while standing in as captain for Virat Kohli.

2019 –Finished as the tournament’s leading scorer with 648 runs at an average of 81, including a record five centuries in one World Cup edition.

2023 –His 131 against Afghanistan was his seventh ODI World Cup hundred, taking him past Sachin Tendulkar’s six. He also scored 597 runs while leading India to the final.

2025 – Reached the 11000 ODI runs in 261 innings, becoming the second-fastest batter to do so after Virat Kohli.

2025 –Surpassed Shahid Afridi’s long-standing record of 351 sixes. Rohit currently has 364 ODI sixes, the most by any batter.

2025 – Led India to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title and produced the Player-of-the-Match performance in the final against New Zealand.

2026 –Overtook Pakistan great Inzamam-ul-Haq’s tally of 11,739 runs during the Cardiff ODI against England.