Home

Sports

Bad news for Ruturaj Gaikwad and CSK after IPL 2026 loss to GT, BCCI have taken BIG action to…

Bad news for Ruturaj Gaikwad and CSK after IPL 2026 loss to GT, BCCI have taken BIG action to…

Chennai Super Kings crashed out fo the IPL 2026 Playoffs race after their 89-run loss to Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK lost by 89 runs to GT on Thursday. (Photo: IANS)

GT vs CSK IPL 2026: Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings completed a forgettable IPL 2026 season, failing to qualify for the Playoffs for the third year in a row. CSK were hammered by Gujarat Titans by 89 runs in their final league match of the year at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday in what was a must-win clash in their bid to reach the Playoffs.

To add proverbial salt to the wounds of CSK, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took a big action against Chennai Super Kings and their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. CSK were two overs short of their required over-rate while bowling to GT in the first innings as they conceded 229 runs with the ball.

Also Read | SRH vs RCB Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

As this was the second over-rate offence of the season for CSK as well as Gaikwad, the entire team including the Impact Player also had to cough up fine to the tune to Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their match fees – whichever was lower.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“As this was his team’s second offence (first offence in Match 18) of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gaikwad was fined INR 24 lakhs,” said an IPL media advisory issued on Friday read.

“The remaining members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, have been fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lower,” the statement added.

Also Read | MS Dhoni to play in IPL 2027? CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad give BIG update after loss vs GT

CSK and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s first offence came against Delhi Capitals in match no. 18 of the season last month. Since it was the first offence of the season, Gaikwad was fined Rs 12 lakh for the offence while the rest of the team didn’t have to pay any fine.

Shreyas Iyer was also fined twice in IPL 2026

Ruturaj Gaikwad isn’t the only skipper in IPL 2026 to be fined twice in the season. Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer was fined twice – in the first two games of the season against Gujarat Titans on March 31 and against Chennai Super Kings on April 3.

Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans), Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians), and Ajinkya Rahane (Kolkata Knight Riders), Pat Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals) are the other captains to be fined for slow over-rate in IPL 2026.

No captain can be banned for slow over-rate offence after a change in BCCI rules ahead of IPL 2025 season. Hardik Pandya of MI was the last captain to be banned for one match for slow over-rate offence ahead of IPL 2025 opening match.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.