Bad news for Scotland ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 as visa concerns looms over THIS Pakistan-origin pacer after…

New Delhi: Scotland officially entered into the T20 World Cup 2026 after the International Cricket Council (ICC) named them as the replacement of Bangladesh as they refused to travel to India citing security concerns. Scotland have begun work on logistics, player visas and other travel arrangements to ensure timely arrival in India.

However, a major concern for Scotland is securing a visa for Pakistan-origin pacer Safyaan Sharif, which is expected to be more complicated than for the rest of the squad.

Teams such as the United States of America and England have already encountered visa struggles involving players from Pakistan origin. Safyaan Sharif could face a similar process, but Scotland remain confident of finding a solution to resolve this issue.

Cricket Scotland chief executive Trudy Lindblade said securing visa clearances for the upcoming event is currently the management’s top priority, “We are all committed to working with the ICC to make that happen,” Lindblade told ESPNCricinfo.

“The visa piece is always slightly an unknown, whether you’ve got three days or 45 days. Over the last 48 hours, our focus has been getting those visas done so our players are ready to go. They are in the middle of submitting their applications, and we’ll be on the ground in India as quickly as we can.”

Lindblade also added that the ICC is coordinating with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and local authorities to ensure visas for travelling players are processes in time for the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to start on February 7

“There is a team working very hard not just to help us, but to help 19 other teams as well that are also going to a World Cup. But we are their intense focus right now,” Lindblade said.

Sharif was born in Huddersfield to a Pakistani father and a British-Pakistani mother, he relocated to Scotland at the age of seven and has since grown into a key figure in the national side. Across a distinguished career he has played a total of 90 ODIs and 75 T20Is so far, and has earned a reputation as a reliable strike bowler, picking 198 wickets

