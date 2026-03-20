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Bad news for Shah Rukh Khans KKR before IPL 2026, star player set to…

Bad news for Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR before IPL 2026, star player set to…

Big blow for KKR ahead of the IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Big blow for KKR ahead of IPL 2026

A few days are left for the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the highly-intense tournament will begin on March 28th. The opener of the league will be played between RCB and SRH at Bengaluru.

Matheesha Pathirana set to miss initial matches of IPL 2026

However, ahead of the tournament, the three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced a major setback as the star Sri Lanka player and one of the finest pacers of all time, Matheesha Pathirana, who is known for his wicket-taking abilities and brilliant Yorkers. Pathirana is set to miss the early matches for KKR in the IPL 2026.

Star KKR pacer Matheesha Pathirana is currently undergoing rehabilitation after the calf strain in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. He just played the three matches throughout the tournament.

Abhishek Nayar confirms Pathirana will miss a few matches

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Abhishek Nayar confirmed this update, “The latest update is that he is with the Sri Lankan cricket board for his rehab,” he said. “Somewhere mid-April is when they feel he’ll be match fit,” he added.

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Abhishek Nayar provides update Harshit Rana’s injury

KKR is facing big trouble as not only Matheesha Pathirana. Star Indian all-rounder, Harshit Rana, who is known for his incredible batting performance and impressive wicket-taking abilities was ruled out of the IPL 2026 due to a knee injury against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches. It is not confirmed about his exclusion. But, Abhishek Nayar indicated that the team is already exploring options to fill his spot. “Firstly, it is a big blow.”

“Because Harshit has been an integral part of this team for the last couple of seasons, including the championship season. He has grown a lot as a cricketer over the years, so it’s not easy to replace him,” Nayar said.

KKR yet to decide Harshit Rana’s replacement for IPL 2026

“Having said that, over the last few days, we have looked at a few bowlers. We’re trying to evaluate, with the help of the leadership group, who fits in and who can do that role to the best of their prowess. We haven’t made the decision yet, but hopefully we will identify someone soon who can make a difference to this squad,” Abhishek added.

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