Bad news for Shreyas Iyer’s Team India, create SHAMEFUL record for first time in 20 years

India vs England 2026 3rd T20: Shreyas Iyer’s Team India slumped to their 4th loss in T20 cricket in the last 5 matches – one game washed out – with a massive 125-run loss to England in the third T20 of the five-match series at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Tuesday. Chasing 202 to win, Indians were bowled out for 76 with Jofra Archer claiming four wickets and Josh Tongue picking up three.
It was India’s first loss by more than 100 runs in T20I cricket in the last 20 years. The previous highest margin of defeat for Team India in T20I cricket was by 80 runs by New Zealand in Wellington in 2019.
|Vs
|Margin
|Venue
|DATE
|England
|125 runs
|Nottingham
|July 7, 2026
|New Zealand
|80 runs
|Wellington
|February 6, 2019
|South Africa
|76 runs
|Ahmedabad
|February 22, 2026
|South Africa
|51 runs
|New Chandigarh
|December 11, 2025
|New Zealand
|50 runs
|Visakhapatnam
|January 28, 2026
Shreyas Iyer’s side were also bowled out for their second-lowest total in T20I cricket in their history. The lowest total posted by Team India in this format was 74 vs Australia in Melbourne, 18 years back in 2008.
|Total
|Against
|Venue
|Year
|74
|Australia
|Melbourne
|2008
|76
|England
|Trent Bridge
|2026
|79
|New Zealand
|Nagpur
|2016
|92
|South Africa
|Cuttack
|2015
|101
|Sri Lanka
|Pune
|2016
|102
|Zimbabwe
|Harare
|2024
Captain Shreyas Iyer had one word to describe India’s performance in the third T20I match – ‘atrocious’. Iyer has now lost 10 matches, won 1 and 1 no-result in his last 12 matches as captain in T20 cricket (including IPL 2026).
“It was atrocious, losing by that margin is not acceptable. First things first, we have to accept the loss and go back to drawing board,” Iyer said at the post-match presentation ceremony in Trent Bridge on Tuesday..
The Indian skipper felt that the bowling attack shouldn’t have gone for 200 on this Trent Bridge track. “I don’t think it was a 200 wicket. We lost four wickets in the powerplay and that itself pushed us back. You can plan a lot but once you come to the ground you need to adapt. Try to figure out what is the right length. I felt the hard length was tough (to hit) and we didn’t execute,” he said.
. . #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/REwbtECeFy
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 7, 2026
Indian batters were bowled out for only 11.4 overs – the shortest-ever all-out innings for India in men’s T20I cricket. Only three full-member teams have been bundled out in fewer overs in a men’s T20I.
The highest-score in the Indian innings was 13 each by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan as only 4 Indian batters managed to get into double figures. “We need to comeback strong and not dwell too much about the past. Every individual has to think and see how they can contribute to the team,” Iyer said.
England captain Harry Brook was happy that Josh Tongue and Jofra Archer, who took seven wickets between them, executed their plans superbly.
“I thought the communication and the plans going into the second innings was perfect. Bowling top of the stumps was tough to score. That’s the conversation we had. We recognized early that it was a tough wicket to score from the top of the stumps,” Brook said.
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