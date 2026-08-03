Bad news for Shubman Gill’s Team India after injury to Jasprit Bumrah, BCCI may take tough call on…

Jasprit Bumrah has joined Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy on the injured list ahead of Test series vs Sri Lanka.

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Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of two-match Test series vs Sri Lanka. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 Tests: Shubman Gill’s Team India have suffered a big blow with their bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting in Galle on August 15. Bumrah, who returned to international cricket last month after turning out for Team India in T20 World Cup 2026 in March, suffered a recurrence of left knee injury.

Apart from Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep have been ruled out of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka as well. Indian captain Shubman Gill has already raised concerns that it will be hard for him to get any momentum in the lead up to the ICC ODI World Cup 2027 if the players can’t remain fit.

“If after every match some player is missing then somewhere we are missing a trick,” Indian ODI captain Gill had said in England after losing the ODI series 2-1.

The Indian skipper said that it was a concern if players are not able to finish two or three-match series heading into a global ICC tournament which could feature at least 11 matches.

Jasprit Bumrah is unavailable for the Sri Lanka series due to injury, but : – He had a knee issue during the T20 World Cup

– He was somehow declared fit and sneaked into the IPL

– MI tried to manage him, but the injury never fully recovered

– He played the ipl with full… pic.twitter.com/VhTvLZIwib — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) August 2, 2026

Now, according to a report in TOI website, the BCCI are set to take a close look at the performance of the support staff – including team doctor Rizwan Khan and physiotherapist Kamlesh Jain. Questions are now being raised over the performance of team’s head physiotherapist Kamlesh Jain as well as the transition from strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai to Adrian le Roux.

“The role of head physio Kamlesh Jain is under the scanner, as is that of experts at the CoE. These injury concerns are not ideal because both the captain and coach have regularly struggled to field a full-strength playing 11. How can one think about the right playing combination when even the 15 isn’t their first choice?” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by TOI.

“There is so much competition for each spot that a player is expected to push his body. This is where the support staff and the CoE need to step in. They need to raise the red flags and not rush players back into the action. The situation is now becoming a bit embarrassing, and every concerned person needs to be accountable,” the source added.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo website, Bumrah returned from England head to Benglauru’s Centre of Excellence where he underwent fitness tests before the Sri Lanka series. The BCCI medical team have reportedly told him that he could be ruled out of international cricket for a long period if he returned to bowling straightaway.