Bad news for Shubman Gill’s Team India after Jasprit Bumrah injury, batter Sai Sudharsan may…

Team India are missing services of at least 4 first-choice cricketers including Jasprit Bumrah for the two-match Test series vs Sri Lanka starting on August 15.

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Sai Sudharsan is not expected to depart with Team India for Sri Lanka on Tuesday. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Sri Lanka 2026: Shubman Gill’s Team India have been hit by a spate of injuries to key players ahead of their two-Test series against Sri Lanka beginning at Galle on August 15. India’s bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was latest name to join the long list of players sidelined due to injury for the Sri Lanka series with a left knee injury.

The Indian team are set to depart from Mumbai for Sri Lanka but batter Sai Sudharsan is unlikely to take that flight, according to a report in Cricbuzz website. Sudharsan’s selection for the side is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

While reports suggest Sudharsan is dealing with a minor niggle but the Gujarat Titans opener has only recently started batting in the nets in CoE. Team India management are hoping that Sudharsan will be able to join the Test squad later this week in Sri Lanka.

SAI SHUDHARSEN NOT TRAVEL WITH TEAM – Sai Shudharsen not travel with team from Mumbai. He is not fully fit. (Rohit Juglan) pic.twitter.com/CLV4eYvE8M — VIKAS (@Vikas662005) August 4, 2026

Shubman Gill’s side are set to play a warm-up match at the NCC grounds in Colombo from Friday (July 7) which will be a three-day affair ahead of the first Test in Galle from August 15. The second Test is scheduled to take place at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground from August 23 onwards.

The 24-year-old Tamil Nadu batter has represented Team India in 7 Tests so far while scoring 383 runs at an average at 31.91 with 3 fifties and a best of 87 vs West Indies so far. Sudharsan was in top-form in the multi-day fixtures against Sri Lanka ‘A’ while playing for India ‘A’ last month

The GT opener scored 168 and 132 in the two matches for India ‘A’ at Galle in June-July this year. He had also looked impressive while scoring 81 against Afghanistan in the one-off Test in June this year.

If Sudharsan fails to regain his fitness, then Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Devdutt Padikkal may take his spot in the playing 11 in the Sri Lanka Tests. Padikkal has played in only 2 Tests for Team India while scoring 90 runs with one fifty so far.

Padikkal was also part of India ‘A’ squad against Sri Lanka ‘A’ and notched up scores of 67 and 94 in the two multi-day matches.

Sudharsan will be another big loss for Team India if he fails to get fit for the Sri Lanka series. Indians are already missing the services of pacers Bumrah and Harshit Rana apart from all-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar due to injuries.