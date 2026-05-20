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Bad news for Shubman Gills Team India ahead of Test series vs Afghanistan after Bangladesh humiliate Pakistan…

Bad news for Shubman Gill’s Team India ahead of Test series vs Afghanistan after Bangladesh humiliate Pakistan…

Bangladesh have jumped to 5th place on WTC 2025-27 Points Table after their 2-0 whitewash of Pakistan in Test series at home.

Team India have slipped further in WTC 2025-27 Points Table. (Photo: IANS)

WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Bangladesh completed their second successive Test series whitewash against Pakistan cricket team on Wednesday after their 78-run win in the second Test of the two-match series at Sylhet. But Bangladesh’s delight has come at the expense of Shubman Gill’s Team India as they have slid down to dismal 6th position on the World Test Championships 2025-27 Points Table.

Indian cricket team, who had qualified for the WTC final for the first two years, have now fallen behind Sri Lanka and Bangladesh ahead of the one-off Test against Afghanistan which gets underway at New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur in New Chandigarh on June 6.

Also Read | Team India squad for one-off Test vs Afghanistan announced, Rishabh Pant SACKED, Rohit and Kohli return for ODIs

Najmul Hossain Shanto’s Bangladesh cricket team had defeated Pakistan by 104 runs in the first Test in Dhaka and followed it up with another massive win. Bangladesh had also whitewashed Pakistan in the two-Test series in Pakistan last year.

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Bangladesh now have 58.33 percentage points with two wins, one loss and a draw in four Tests while India have 48.15 points from nine Tests, four wins and as many defeats along with a drawn Test. India are now ranked only above Pakistan in the rankings among Asian countries with 52 points from 9 Tests with a PCT of 48.15.

Also Read | Gurnoor Brar to Manav Suthar to Prince Yadav: New faces in Team India squad vs Afghanistan

Indian hopes of qualifying for the WTC final in 2027 suffered a massive blow after they were whitewashed 2-0 at home by South Africa. Team India are scheduled to tour Sri Lanka and New Zealand for two Tests each later this year before facing Australia at home in 2027.

Apart from losing to South Africa at home, two other defeats had come in England, where the Shubman Gill-led side had drawn the five-match series 2-2. The teams are ranked not on the basis of points but percentage points in the WTC points table. Bangladesh have 28 points while India have 52 in the 2025-2027 cycle.

Pakistan, who were bowled out for 358 chasing 437 in the second Test, remain on the eighth spot with only one win and three defeats in four Tests in the current cycle so far.

Check WTC 2025-27 Points Table HERE…

Team Played Won Lost Draw Ded Points PCT Australia 8 7 1 0 0 84 87.50 New Zealand 3 2 0 1 0 28 77.78 South Africa 4 3 1 0 0 36 75.00 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 0 16 66.67 Bangladesh 4 2 1 1 0 28 58.33 India 9 4 4 1 0 52 48.15 England 10 3 6 1 2 38 31.67 Pakistan 4 1 3 0 8 4 8.33 West Indies 8 0 7 1 0 4 4.17

Former champions Australia, who have seven wins and one defeat in eight Tests so far in the current cycle, continue to lead the WTC Points Table with 87.50 percentage points followed by New Zealand at second place, who have 77.78 points after two wins and a draw in three Tests. South Africa are placed third followed by Sri Lanka.

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood admits to ‘plenty of mistakes’

Captain Shan Masood, who was humiliated after being whitewashed by Bangladesh, said the Pakistan cricket team make ‘lot of mistakes’. “A lot of mistakes. When you make 360 runs in the fourth innings of a game, you kind of expect to be on the right side of it. But I think in the previous three innings, we had quite a lot to reflect on and things that put us back in the game and made the target a really big one,” Masood said in the post-match presentation.

Chasing 437 to win, Pakistan were bowled out for 358 with former captain Mohammad Rizwan dismissed for 94 off 166 balls while off-spinner Sajid Khan posted 28 off 36 balls on the final day. Earlier, all-rounder Salman Ali Agha had come up with 71 off 102 balls while former skipper Babar Azam has chipped in with 47 off 52 balls.

“Look, I think in Test cricket you’re going to be punished for any mistake you make. It’s unforgiving and Test cricket is always played by the best of the best. You’re not going to get any easy games and you really have to grind results out. I think that’s what we need to do as a side. We’ve put ourselves into positions. I can only count a couple of Test matches where we’ve been completely outplayed, but in every other Test match we’ve been in positions where we didn’t finish well, either with the ball or in the field. That’s something you have to do consistently over five days and that’s the learning this side really needs to take,” Masood said.

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