Bad news for Shubman Gill’s Team India in middle of 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka, star player has been…

Shubman Gill and Team India are missing the servics of Mohammed Siraj, who has injured his rib cage while attempting a catch vs Sri Lanka on Day 4 of 2nd Test in Colombo on Wednesday.

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Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj injured himself while attempting to take a catch on Day 4 of 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs SL 2026 2nd Test: Shubman Gill and Team India have controversially decided to enforce the follow-on with a lead of 213 runs on Day 4 of the 2nd Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Wednesday. India are bidding to complete a 2-0 whitewash against the home team Sri Lanka to bolster their chances in the World Test Championships (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table.

But their hopes of pushing for a win in the game were dealt a severe blow with injury to their lead pace bowler Mohammed Siraj. The Gujarat Titans pacer walked off the field in the first session of Day 4 with what we presume to be a rib cage injury.

The incident took place in the 11th over of the Lankan second innings when Siraj attempted to take the catch of Sri Lanka youngster Pasindu Sooriyabandara off the bowling of Manav Suthar. Siraj failed to latch on to the catch and landed awkwardly on his chest.

The Indian fast bowler appeared in immense pain as the BCCI’s medical team rushed on to the field. The pictures of Siraj’s injury soon went viral on social media.

BIG INJURY CONCERN FOR TEAM INDIA – Mohammed Siraj gave it his to take the catch, but ended up getting injured in the process. pic.twitter.com/QIWAMfAIqC — Sam (@cricsam02) August 26, 2026

The 32-year-old appears to be already nursing an injury and was bowling well below his normal pace in both the innings in Colombo. In spite of that, Siraj had grabbed the early wicket of Lankan opener Lahiru Udara, having him caught by Saransh Jain at fine-leg off a short delivery in the second innings.

Siraj is India’s leading wicket-taker in the WTC 2025-27 cycle, claiming 43 wickets in 11 matches so far. After Siraj’s costly drop, Sooriyabandara notched up his second fifty of the match and put on a 100-plus stand for the third wicket with Kamindu Mendis, who has also piled up a half-century.

Sooriyabandara was batting on 83 and Mendis had carried on to 55 – putting on 115 runs after the hosts had lost two wickets in the first session in their second innings on Day 4. But Prasidh Krishna ended the promising partnership, having Mendis caught by captain Shubman Gill for 55 off 92 balls to reduce the home team to 178 for 3 and still 35 runs behind India’s lead.

Meanwhile, Siraj acknowledged the demands of bowling in the hot and humid conditions but said representing the country makes the physical challenge worthwhile ahead of Day 4.

“I’ve gotten used to playing in Indian conditions because you play a lot in the sun. But here, being closer to the sea and with the humidity, it’s a bit of a struggle. But for the country, doing all of this is very important,” Siraj told the broadcasters ahead of Day 4’s play.

The pacer also spoke about his approach to the responsibility that comes with being one of India’s leading fast bowlers in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

“Obviously, sir, because I really like responsibility. Whenever a challenge or responsibility comes my way, I really enjoy it, and it brings out a different side of me. So I enjoy that. I don’t put too much burden on my body; I just enjoy it,” he added.

However, Siraj managed to come on to bowl for Team India late in the second session of play on Day 4 on Wednesday.