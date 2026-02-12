Home

Bad news for star player from Afghanistan, FINED by ICC after heartbreaking Super Over loss vs South Africa due to…

The ICC have fined Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi 15 per cent of his match fees for a Level 1 offence in the T20 World Cup 2026 match vs South Africa.

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been fined 15 per cent of his match fees by ICC. (Source: X)

Afghanistan suffered a massive heartbreak in their second Group D match against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. In a first-ever double Super Over match in the T20 World Cup, Afghanistan failed to get 5 runs off the final delivery.

To make matters worse, Rashid Khan’s side are on the brink of elimination after back-to-back losses in the T20 World Cup 2026 against New Zealand and South Africa. There was more bad news in store for Afghanistan, as the International Cricket Council (ICC) have fined their star all-rounder Mohammad Nabi.

The veteran Afghan all-rounder has been fined 15 per cent of his match fees after his tussle with the umpires and South African pacer Lungi Ngidi in the 14th over of their chase. Nabi was not happy with the wrist band that Ngidi was wearing and argued with the umpire to get it removed.

Watch the incident that saw Mohammad Nabi sanctioned by the ICC during Afghanistan’s game against South Africa at the #T20WorldCup https://t.co/R1Uk0VKj8u — ICC (@ICC) February 12, 2026

Nabi was found guilty of breaching Level 1 offence of ICC Code of Conduct. “Afghanistan player Mohammad Nabi has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Wednesday,” an ICC statement read.

“Nabi was found to have breached Article 2.4 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ‘Disobeying an Umpire’s instruction during an International Match’. In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Nabi’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period,” the statement added.

The incident occurred at the start of the 14th over of Afghanistan’s innings, when Nabi engaged in a prolonged argument with the umpires over bowler Lungi Ngidi’s wrist band. “Nabi admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Gilbert of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing,” the ICC informed

On-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Nitin Menon and fourth umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan levelled the charge. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Meanwhile, after the thrilling contest, Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott defended sending Nabi out of bat first in the second Super Over while chasing 24 runs to win ahead of the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

“Well we thought we saw that they’re going to bowl spinner Keshav Maharaj so Nabi’s pretty good hitter of spin. He just didn’t get it right I think you know we made the call – Gurbaz is in good form you know it’s one of those things,” Trott said in the post-match press conference.

