Home

Sports

Bad news for star player from Shah Rukh Khans KKR ahead of T20 World Cup 2026, he is set to be…

Bad news for star player from Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR ahead of T20 World Cup 2026, he is set to be…

Suryakumar Yadav's Team India have been dealt a major blow before the T20 World Cup 2026 can get underway on Saturday.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders franchise in IPL. (Photo: ANI)

Team India are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup and Suryakumar Yadav’s side have already been dealt a big blow even before they can begin their campaign against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav announced in the pre-match media briefing on Friday that all-rounder Harshit Rana is set to be ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 with a knee injury.

Rana, who went off the field after bowling just one over in India’s warm-up match against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai earlier this week, was set to make his debut in the T20 World Cup this year. He has been retained for Rs 4 crore by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s co-owned Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2026 mini auction.

According to a report in Indian Express, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are set to announced Gujarat Titans and Hyderabad pacer Mohammed Siraj as the last-minute replacement for Rana.

“Harshit Rana has not been ruled out yet, the physios are assessing him but he does not look good,” Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav said in the pre-match press conference in Mumbai on Friday.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“Don’t worry, we have 11 players for tomorrow. But it obviously would be a big blow because you make a squad of 15 after a lot of thought and he was included after some thought process,” he added.

Harshit Rana suffered joint tenderness during the warm-up match. He pulled out of his run-up twice in an over before clutching his knee and hobbling off the field. pic.twitter.com/KAx69CkA9q — KKR Karavan (@KkrKaravan) February 6, 2026

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav admitted that Harshit Rana missing out in the World Cup was a big blow for the side. “It’s a big blow because of the combination we make keeping in mind 15 players. If he misses out we will definitely miss him. We have enough options. We shall look at the replacements of fast bowlers that are there. We shall pick the best one. I know there is the case of someone batting at no 9 like Harshit but having said that the first 8 batsmen will do what then? They have to bat,” Indian captain felt.

Rana was forced to leave the field on Wednesday in visible pain after conceding 16 runs in one over. The Delhi pacer’s discomfort became apparent when he was unable to complete his run-up in the warm-up game against the Proteas.

Washington Sundar also remains doubtful for T20 World Cup 2026

All-rounder Washington Sundar is already looking doubtful with a side strain and rib muscle tear. “We will see which (other) fast bowlers have done really well for the last one or two years or if there is any bowler who can bat as well,” Suryakumar said.

“But there is no hard and fast rule that he can bat, because if you are expecting someone at No.9 or No.10 to come out and hit a six, then what are the other eight (players) doing before him? We will see, we do have a few options but we will pick the best one,” he added.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.