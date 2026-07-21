Bad news for star player from Shubman Gill’s team ahead of Sri Lanka Tests, he is set to…

The BCCI selectors could meet this week to select Team India squad for two-match series vs Sri Lanka beginning in Galle on August 15.

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Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar is suffering from injured hamstring. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs SL 2026 Tests: Shubman Gill’s Team India are set to face Sri Lanka in their next World Test Championships (WTC) 2025-27 assignment in a two-match series beginning Galle on August 15. After Galle, the second Test is set to take place at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground from August 23. But the Indian team have some major selection concerns heading into a critical WTC series.

While Team India may have thrashed Afghanistan by an innings in their last Test in June, but that game was not part of the WTC calendar. In their last WTC series, they were whitewashed by South Africa at home 2-0. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar are set to meet later this week to pick the squad for the Sri Lanka Test series.

One major talking point could be the availability of all-rounder Washington Sundar, who injured his hamstring during the second ODI vs England at Sophie Gardens in Cardiff last week. Sundar was ruled out of the third and final ODI at Lord’s and remains doubtful for the Sri Lanka series as well.

REPORTS: Washington Sundar will arrive at BCCI’s CoE for rehabilitation process after getting injured in 2nd ODI v England. Hardik Pandya, Nitish Reddy, Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana are currently undergoing rehabilitation at CoE in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/3GekeIFFPJ — Maina Singh (@Maina_Singhx77) July 21, 2026

According to a report in TOI website, Sundar will need to report to BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru to get the necessary clearance to play in Sri Lanka. The report added that Sundar was asked to undergo scans in London which were later shared with a medical expert for his opinion. The Gujarat Titans all-rounder is reportedly suffering a Grade 1 injury.

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja to return

Gill will be boosted by the addition of couple of proven performers for the Sri Lanka series. The TOI report mentioned that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Jasprit Bumrah are set to make a comeback in the Test format.

Bumrah who last played Test cricket for India against South Africa earlier this year. The Mumbai Indians pacer has claimed 234 wickets in Test cricket in 52 matches at an amazing average of 19.79.

Jadeja was also ignored for the one-off Test against Afghanistan. The 37-year-old from Saurashtra has turned out in 89 Tests for India with 4095 runs at an average of 38.27 and also claimed 348 wickets with the ball at an average of 25.11.

Spinners Harsh Dubey and Kuldeep Yadav are expected to be the other spinners on the tour of Sri Lanka. If Sundar fails to get fit for the Test series, Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Saransh Jain is in line to get his maiden call-up.

Saransh has played in 54 first-class matches and scored 2223 runs and claimed 188 wickets in his career so far.