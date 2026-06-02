Bad news for star player from Kohli’s RCB after IPL 2026 win, becomes first one after Hardik Pandya and Digvesh Rathi to be BANNED

The BCCI have only banned three cricketers in the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League including players like Hardik Pandya and Digvesh Rathi.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/bad-news-for-star-player-tim-david-from-kohli-rcb-after-ipl-2026-win-becomes-first-one-after-hardik-pandya-and-digvesh-rathi-to-be-banned-8433521/ Copy

Tim David was part of RCB team which won IPL 2026 title. (Photo: IANS)

The IPL 2026 season has ended on a sour note for champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the final on Sunday. Rajat Patidar’s RCB became only the third team ever to successfully defend their Indian Premier League title. But come IPL 2027 season opener next year they will be missing the services of a top player – Tim David.

The Australian cricketer has become only the third cricketer in the Indian Premier League to be banned by the BCCI after Hardik Pandya and Digvesh Rathi. Tim David, who was retained for Rs 3 crore by Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2026, has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee and has also accumulated two Demerit Points for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Final against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“David was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to ‘throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Team Official, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a Match’. The incident occurred during the 10th over of the first innings when, following the fall of a wicket, David threw an ice bag aggressively in the direction of umpire Nitin Menon,” a BCCI release read on Sunday.

“David admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee Javagal Srinath. This was David’s third Level 1 offence of the season, having committed his first offence in Match 20 (one Demerit Point) and his second offence in Match 54 (two Demerit Points). He has now accumulated five Demerit Points, which result in a one-game suspension. Accordingly, he will be suspended for RCB’s first game of the next IPL season or the first game of the franchise he represents in IPL 2027,” the BCCI statement added.

Also Read | IPL 2026: How much prize money did RCB receive for winning the title? Here’s everything you should know

Hardik Pandya was banned for first match of IPL 2025 season

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was the last skipper to be banned for one match by the BCCI because of over-rate offences. Pandya had to miss the opening match of IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings after his third over-rate offence in the IPL 2024 season.

After Pandya’s suspension, the BCCI changed the rule that team captains can’t be banned due to over-rate offences going forward. Multiple other captains have been fined between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 24 lakh for over-rate offences in the IPL 2026 season.

Lucknow Super Giants leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi was suspended was one match in IPL 2025 season and fined 50 per cent of his match fees after he breached the IPL Code of Conduct (Article 2.5) for a third time in the season by giving the dismissed batter an aggressive ‘notebook’ send-off.