Home

Sports

Bad news for star players from Preity Zintas Punjab Kings in middle of IPL 2026, BCCI issue big WARNING due to...

Bad news for star players from Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings in middle of IPL 2026, BCCI issue big WARNING due to…

Arshdeep Singh has become a social media sensation by uploading quirky and funny videos on his official YouTube and Instagram handles. Recently he shared a video in which his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal appeared to be inhaling something, most likely an e-cigarette, that too in a flight

File photo of Preity Zinta from an IPL match

In a latest development, Indian Premier League franchise the Punjab Kings has given a stern warning to two of its players – left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the run-in to the business end of the cash-rich tournament. It is being reported that both of the players have been asked to refrain from posting anything on social media that violates the protocols and guidelines set by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Recently, the BCCI decided to double down on practices that tarnishes the integrity of the tournament. The apex governing body has reportedly handed over a 7 page guideline of all their basic and strict protocols to all the franchises. It includes the ban of unauthorized guests in team hotels, buses and field dugouts among other restrictions.

Also Read: IPL 2026 final: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia discloses REAL reason why Narendra Modi Stadium is chosen over Bengaluru

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia released a statement, asking the franchises to beware of the activities carried out by its players in order to avoid unnecessary drama, which includes the possibility of honey trapping and sexual misconduct. He also stated that the IPL’s operations team is allowed to conduct “periodic checks” and asked all the team owners to the board’s guidelines.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“The BCCI draws the attention of all franchises to the well-documented risks of targeted compromise and honey-trapping that pervade high-profile sporting environments. The possibility of incidents giving rise to serious legal allegations, including those under applicable laws on sexual misconduct, cannot be discounted. IPL franchise management must remain vigilant and proactive in mitigating such risks at all times.” – BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a recent directive as quoted by the NDTV.

Why Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal have been warned by Punjab Kings?

As we all know, Arshdeep Singh has become a social media sensation by uploading quirky and funny videos on his official YouTube and Instagram handles. Recently he shared a video in which his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal appeared to be inhaling something, most likely an e-cigarette, that too in a flight.

Also Read: RR vs GT IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Dasun Shanaka IN, Nandre Burger, Prasidh Krishna OUT, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can…

While many claim that Chahal was just mocking Riyan Parag, who was given a strict warning by the BCCI for vaping inside the dressing room, but it didn’t sit well with the Punjab franchise.

They have now asked Arshdeep Singh to not upload videos on his YT channel and warned Yuzvendra Chahal for his vaping act.

When is Punjab Kings’ next IPL match?

The Punjab Kings will take on the Delhi Capitals in their next IPL 2026 match at the scenic Dharamshala Stadium in Himachal Pradesh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.