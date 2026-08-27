Bad news for Team India ahead of Asian Games 2026 cricket tournament, cricket boards have raised…

Team India men's and women's team will be competing in the cricket tournament in Asian Games 2026 beginning on September 17.

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Team India have been given bye to quarterfinal of cricket event in Asian Games 2026 next month. (Photo: IANS)

Asian Games 2026: A delegation of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is likely to visit Japan to assess logistical arrangements, including suitable hotel accommodation, for Test-playing nations participating in the Asian Games. It has been learnt that all the major Test playing Asian nations expressed their concerns during an ACC meeting about the logistical issues that teams might face in the country. The meeting was attended by Japan Cricket CEO Naoki Alex Miyaji.

“The Japan Cricket representative told us that all five star hotels in the vicinity of cricket stadium are booked. Hence they were forced to book a hotel which is more than 20 kilometres away. Most of the representatives of Test playing nations were not happy that there is so much travelling involved,” a senior office bearer of an Associate Nation told PTI news agency.

Cricket will be held in Aichi from September 17 September to October 3.

ASIAN GAMES 2026 – CRICKET Venue: Korogi Athletic Park, Aichi Prefecture, Japan Boundary Size: 60-65m The venue will host both the men’s and women’s T20 cricket competitions. https://t.co/LAnxRuXATK pic.twitter.com/D51lOKKw96 — Mian Ahmad (@aHmADmIaN150) August 26, 2026

It is understood that ACC is planning to take up the matter with top officials of Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) since some of the game’s biggest stars like Jasprit Bumrah, young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be participating in the Asian Games.

When asked who will comprise the delegation, the senior official said that it will comprise mostly of representatives from Test nations as all of them are sending their first teams for the competition. “It is a more concern for Test nations with stars. Security and other stuff. For us, if they get it, we know we will also be accorded same hospitality,” he said.

However, with all five star facilities near cricket stadium booked to capacity for those Asian Games dates, one wonders what exactly can ACC delegation do even if they go for a reccee. According to Indian Express newspaper, an official said room sizes in Nagoya are believed to be ‘too small to share’.

“It is a genuine problem, since the rooms are very tiny. If one player opens a kitbag, there won’t be much space left to stand. We are trying to figure out a solution to this problem,” the official was quotes as saying by Indian Express newspaper.

The Indian cricket teams will fly to Nagoya around September 14 or 15. The women’s competition begins on September 17, with Harmanpreet Kaur-led India opening their campaign against hosts Japan. The opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2026 are set to be held on September 19.

The men’s team under captain Shreyas Iyer are likely to play practice matches against two club sides, and another against Japan, to acclimatise before their own competition begins on September 28. India have received a bye to the quarterfinal stage.

– With PTI inputs