Bad news for Team India ahead of do-or-die clash against Zimbabwe, star player from Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR returns home due to…

T2O World Cup 2026: Star India middle-order batter Rinku Singh returned home on Tuesday due to a family emergency, BCCI source informed PTI. Rinku missed India’s training session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai ahead of the must-win Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe, while the rest of the squad practiced at the nets.

“Rinku Singh has flown back home from Chennai due to a family emergency. He did not join India’s practice session at the Chepauk,” the source close to the development said.

As per sources, Rinku’s father, Khanchand Singh, is in serious condition at a hospital in Greater Noida, prompting the player to rush home. His sudden departure has raised questions about his availability for India’s must-win encounter.

Rinku’s recent form has been underwhelming, as he got out for a duck in India’s 76-run loss to South Africa in Ahmedabad, six against the Netherlands in New Delhi, 11 against Pakistan, 1 against Namibia, and six against the USA.

