Bad news for Team India ahead of Namibia clash, Abhishek Sharma suffers severe...

T20 World Cup 2026: The Indian cricket team has suffered a major blow ahead of their T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash against Namibia, as star opener Abhishek Sharma is expected to miss the match following a severe stomach infection and hospitalisation.

Although Abhishek was discharged on Wednesday, the team management is unlikely to take any risks, particularly with the high-voltage clash against Pakistan which is scheduled for Sunday. Reports now indicate that the illness caused the batter to lose a significant amount of weight rapidly due to dehydration.

Abhishek consumed something that upset his stomach

As per reports from the Times of India, Abhishek’s health deteriorated on February 6, after a net session at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. The opening batter reportedly consumed something that upset his stomach.

Despite his poor health he played the tournament opener against USA Abhishek. he managed to face just one ball against the USA. His physical struggle was clear throughout the evening, as he remained absent from the dugout and was even unable to join his teammates for the post-match handshakes following India’s 29-run win over the USA.

Abhishek suffers severe weight loss

The stomach infection developed into a high fever and severe dehydration for Abhishek. Experiencing significant fluid loss and noticeable weight reduction, he was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi for close medical supervision.

While the team remains optimistic about his long-term recovery, his immediate health is the top priority. Abhishek also missed the team’s training session on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitely Stadium.

Speaking to the media, India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate offered an update on Abhishek’s condition, though the management is taking a cautious approach.

Ryan ten Doeschate provided MAJOR update on Abhishek

“Abhi still has a few issues with his tummy. We are hopeful that he will be available for the game in two days’ time,” Ten Doeschate further said. “We’re waiting on Abhi’s fitness more than anything, and that will again open up a few different combinations.”

According to reports, Abhishek will be rested for the Namibia match to prevent any long-term health risks following his recent physical depletion. The batter has reportedly called in his personal trainer to Delhi to manage his rehabilitation and strength training ahead of the team’s departure for Sri Lanka.

