Bad news for Team India ahead of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut, star player set to be…

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can make his debut for senior Indian team in the two-match T20I series vs Ireland beginning in Belfast on Friday.

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Nitish Kumar Reddy is set to be ruled out of T20 series vs Ireland. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Ireland 2026 T20: Team India are set to begin a two-match T20I series against Ireland on Friday (June 26) but most of the interest in the series is centered around the potential international debut of 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. But even before the series can begin, the visitors have already been dealt a big blow with all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of the series with a quadriceps injury and could potentially miss the subsequent five-match T20I series against England next month as well.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder was set to fill in the void left by Hardik Pandya, who has also been ruled out with a quadriceps niggle and is not in condition to bowl 10 overs in ODI cricket.

“Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the Ireland series. The MRI has revealed swelling with fiber disruption in the left quadriceps. He has been asked to report at COE for further assessment,” the medical bulletin in possession of PTI stated.

Ladies & Gentlemen The moment the nation has been waiting for has arrived! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in #TeamIndia jersey. Witness this incredibly special moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sUUytFMPVw — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2026

According to the cricketer’s medical report, Reddy will take a minimum of four weeks – the recovery timeline could extend too – to complete his rehabilitation before he can start his ‘Return To Play’ protocols. The 23-year-old has played 10 Tests, 6 ODIs and 4 T20Is for India so far. During the Afghanistan series, he had turned out in two ODIs while missing the second game in Lucknow.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel had claimed that Reddy’s injury was not a ‘serious one’, but the subsequent medical follow-up has created a big worry for Team India.

Reddy is believed to have benefitted from a stint with former Rajasthan Royals bowling coach Steffan Jones, to increase his pacer from 120 kph to mid-130s. But the strains of increasing his pace may have taken a toll on his body.

Who can be Nitish Kumar Reddy’s replacement?

According to a report in Dainik Jagran newspaper, the BCCI selectors are looking at Punjab Kings and Mumbai all-rounder Suryansh Shedge as possible replacement for Reddy in the Ireland and England series. Shedge was part of the India A team which won the 50-over tri-series title in Sri Lanka last week and had look impressive with the bat and ball as well.

Shedge has scored 356 runs in 30 T20 matches in his career and also claimed 13 wickets at an average of 29.92 with his medium pace bowling.

Ireland name new captain for T20I series

Meanwhile, hosts Ireland have named a new T20I captain – Lorcan Tucker – to replace experienced Paul Stirling to lead the side in the two-match series against India. “My approach to the captaincy is to lead from within and by example. I’d like to think I have good relationships with all the staff and players and can act with honesty and empathy,” Tucker said on his appointment.

Ireland T20I squad vs India

Lorcan Tucker (c &wk), Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny (wk), Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Matthew Hollard, Liam McCarthy, Jai Moondra, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Reuben Wilson