Bad news for Team India ahead of Asia Cup 2026 next week, Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi will…

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face off in ACC Women's Asia Cup 2026 match in Dubai on September 5.

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Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi continues to be the President of Asian Cricket Council. (Photo: IANS)

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India are trying to emulate the men’s side as they attempt to win back the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 title starting next week in Dubai. Suryakumar Yadav’s India men’s cricket team defeated Pakistan thrice en route to winning the Asia Cup 2025 title in the UAE last year.

However, the men’s Asia Cup 2025 final ended in a massive controversy as Suryakumar Yadav and Team India refused to accept the trophy from ACC President Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister of Pakistan. The relations between India and Pakistan were at all-time low following India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ in reply to the Pahalgam terrorist attack last year.

Indian cricketers refused to shake hands with their Pakistan counterparts in all their three encounter which ultimately resulted in refusal to accept the trophy from Naqvi as well. In what will be bad news for India women’s team, Naqvi in all likelihood is set to hand over the trophy in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final next month as well.

, ! Our Women in Blue are ready to unleash their roar and chase Asian glory! Watch the #DPWorldWomensAsiaCup from 28th August, 8 pm onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels and Sony… pic.twitter.com/ov4WuDEW4Y — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 19, 2026

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman continues to be the head of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) as well apart from being the nation’s Interior Minister. The Women’s Asia Cup 2026 is set to take place in Dubai from August 28 to September 13.

India women’s team and Pakistan have been drawn in the same group with their league-stage clash slated for September 5 in Dubai. But unlike the men’s tournament last year, that is likely to be the only India vs Pakistan clash unless both teams reach the September 13 final.

Sri Lanka women’s cricket team are the defending champions of the Asia Cup title currently. But what will happen if Indians end up winning the Women’s Asia Cup title? The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) haven’t made their position clear on this matter, especially in regards to the presentation ceremony.

The India men’s cricket team are yet to receive the Asia Cup trophy after they won the title last year. The trophy is still currently lying in ACC office in Dubai.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had met Naqvi on the sidelines of the ICC meeting in Scotland last month in an attempt to break the deadlock in the matter, according to a report in PTI news agency. Saikia had claimed the ‘ice had been broken’ between the two sides, although the trophy issue remains unresolved at that point.

The ACC President has maintained that India would have to collect the silverware from him, keeping the issue alive even after the tournament had ended. A similar situation can definitely transpire if Harmanpreet Kaur’s side can win the title for a record 8th time.

India women’s cricket team have won the Asia Cup title four time in the ODI format – 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2008 – and three times in T20 format – 2012, 2016 and 2022.