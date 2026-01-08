Home

Sports

Bad news for Team India as star cricketer from Nita Ambanis MI undergoes groin injury ahead of New Zealand T20Is, name is...

Bad news for Team India as star cricketer from Nita Ambani’s MI undergoes groin injury ahead of New Zealand T20Is, name is…

India have suffered a major setback as middle-order batter and T20 Asia Cup final hero Tilak Varma has picked up a groin/lower abdomen injury.

NeW Delhi: With the 2026 T20 World Cup knocking at the door, India have suffered a major setback as middle-order batter and T20 Asia Cup final hero Tilak Varma has picked up a groin/lower abdomen injury. The injury is likely to rule him out of most of the home T20I series against New Zealand.

However, Tilak is expected to regain full fitness in time for the T20 World Cup, with India set to begin their T20 World Cup campaign against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7.

“He will take three weeks to recover from the injury. He may be fit in time for the fifth and T20I against New Zealand on January 31 (at Thiruvananthapuram) series against New Zealand. He will surely be fit and available for the T20 World Cup,” a source in the BCCI told TOI on Thursday.

Tilak Varma suffered acute testicular pain

The 23-year-old left-hander batter was currently in Rajkot playing for Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy when he suffered acute testicular pain on Wednesday.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“He was immediately rushed to the Gokul Hospital, where scans diagnosed him with testicular torsion, and doctors advised immediate surgery. Tilak subsequently underwent successful surgery yesterday and is now doing well. He will be out of the hospital today,” said Saurashtra Cricket Association president Jaydev Shah, who has been closely monitoring Tilak’s treatment and recovery process sa

Tilak’s injury could pave the way for a T20 return for India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who may be considered for the T20I series against New Zealand which is scheduled to start on January 21 in Nagpur. However, India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill is unlikely to be considered.

Tilak has been in a impactful player in India’s T20I setup

Over the past year, Tilak has been a impactful player in India’s T20I setup. The left-hander played a key role in India’s Asia Cup 2025 final, where he played a match-winning 69* off 53 balls in the against Pakistan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.