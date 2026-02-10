Home

Bad news for Team India in middle of T20 World Cup 2026, star player from Kavya Maran’s SRH has been…

Team India have suffered another setback in the T20 World Cup 2026 as star batter from SRH has reportedly not travelled to New Delhi for the Group A clash against Namibia on Thursday.

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Illness and fitness issues have been following Team India around since the start of the T20 World Cup 2026 last week in Mumbai. After Jasprit Bumrah missed the opening game due to fever there is massive doubt over world No 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma now. Team India opener has reportedly not travelled to Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi for their second Group A game vs Namibia on Thursday.

Team India had their first training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday evening but only Abhishek Sharma was missing from the entire squad. Even Bumrah was present in the middle with the squad and ventured out to the pitches with bowling coach Morne Morkel to take a close look at the pitch.

However, the major buzz around the stadium was Abhishek Sharma missing the training session. He was dismissed for a first-ball duck in opening match vs USA in Mumbai. After the game, Mohammed Siraj had revealed that Abhishek didn’t take the field due to stomach upset but should be available for the second game.

Washington Sundar joins the team

But what should be good news for the Indian camp, all-rounder Washington Sundar has joined the team in Delhi. Sundar has been out of action for nearly a month due to side strain. He missed the T20I series against New Zealand and missed World Cup warm-up matches for India and India ‘A’ as well.

“Washi (Washington Sundar) has joined the team yesterday and will be training with the team today. Bumrah will also be bowling in the nets,” Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Sundar began with a stint of batting in the middle facing Varun Chakravarthy in the middle. Captain Suryakumar Yadav then took over in that net with Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh in the other two.

However, the former Netherlands and KKR international confirmed that Abhishek Sharma was yet to recover from stomach illness. Abhishek Sharma was retained for Rs 14 crore by Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad before IPL 2026 season.

“Abhishek still hasn’t recovered from stomach upset at the moment and he’s not here. Hopefully he can recover for game vs Namibia in a couple of days time,” Ten Doeschate added.

If Abhishek is not available for the second game it will likely pave way for Sanju Samson to return to opening position to partner with Ishan Kishan in New Delhi.

