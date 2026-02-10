Bad news for Team India in middle of T20 World Cup 2026, star player from Kavya Maran’s SRH has been…

Home

Bad news for Team India in middle of T20 World Cup 2026, star player from Kavya Marans SRH has been...

Team India have suffered another setback in the T20 World Cup 2026 as SRH opener Abhishek Sharma has reportedly not travelled to New Delhi for the Group A clash against Namibia on Thursday.

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Illness and fitness issues have been following Team India around since the start of the T20 World Cup 2026 last week in Mumbai. After Jasprit Bumrah missed the opening game due to fever there is massive doubt over world No 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma now. Team India opener has reportedly not travelled to New Delhi for their second Group A game vs Namibia on Thursday.

Team India had their first training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday evening but only Abhishek Sharma was missing from the entire squad. Even Bumrah was present in the middle with the squad and ventured out to the pitches with bowling coach Morne Morkel to take a close look at the pitch.

However, the major buzz around the stadium was Abhishek Sharma missing the training session. He was dismissed for a first-ball duck in opening match vs USA in Mumbai. After the game, Mohammed Siraj had revealed that Abhishek didn’t take the field due to stomach upset but should be available for the second game.

