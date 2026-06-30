Bad news for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Team India ahead of 1st T20 vs England, RAIN is set to…

Shreyas Iyer's Team India will begin a five-match T20I series against Harry Brook's England at the Chester-le-Street in Durham on Wednesday.

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India vs England 1st T20 at Chester-le-Street in Durham is set to affected by rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday. (Source: X)

IND vs ENG 2026 1st T20: Team India fans have been praying for the international debut of 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi over the last few weeks. Sooryavanshi is part of the Indian squad for the T20I series against Ireland and England but has not been picked in the playing 11 by new skipper Shreyas Iyer so far.

After the humiliating 2-0 series whitewash at the hands of minnows Ireland, fans will be hoping that Sooryavanshi can finally make his international debut against two-time World Cup winners England in the five-match series beginning at the Chester-le-Street in Durham on Wednesday. But there is some bad news for the cricket fans as they series opener already faces the threat of rain.

India’s last T20I game vs Ireland in Belfast on Sunday was affected by rain in their batting innings but thankfully the game resumed after a break of half an hours. But on Wednesday in the Durham county, there is possibility of at least 1.5 hours of rain on match day.

According to the MET department, there will be about 99 per cent cloud cover and there is also at least 80 per cent possibility of rain. There are also around 16 per cent chance of thunderstorms with at least a hour-and-a-half of rain predicted.

The maximum temperature at the Chester-le-Street in Durham county is expected to be around 21 degrees, a few degrees less than what they witnessed in Belfast a few days back. The humidity level will also be high at around 69 per cent with cloud cover around 94 per cent when toss takes place around 430pm in the afternoon.

Check weather prediction for India vs England 1st T20 at Chester-le-Street in Durham on Wednesday HERE…

Shreyas Iyer’s Team India have the edge when it comes to head-to-head record against England in T20I cricket with 18 wins as compared to 12 losses. The last game between the two sides was a high-scoring T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai which Indians managed to win by 7 runs in spite of a brilliant maiden century by Jacob Bethell.

Here is full schedule of India vs England 2026 T20I series…

DATE MATCH VENUE START TIME (IST) July 1 1st T20I Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street 10 PM July 4 2nd T20I Old Trafford, Manchester 7 PM July 7 3rd T20I Trent Bridge, Nottingham 10 PM July 9 4th T20I County Ground, Bristol 10 PM July 11 5th T20I The Rose Bowl, Southampton 7 PM

India vs England 2026 T20I series

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Suryansh Shedge, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (WK), Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

England: Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton (WK), Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (WK), James Coles, Jordan Cox (WK), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (WK), Josh Tongue, Luke Wood