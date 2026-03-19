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Bad news for Vaibhav Suryavanshis RR, star player ruled out of IPL 2026 due to…

Bad news for Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s RR, star player ruled out of IPL 2026 due to…

Star player from Rajasthan Royals ruled out of IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Big blow for RR ahead of IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is just a few days away. The tournament will begin on March 28, the first match of the league will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Sam Curran set to miss IPL 2026 due to a groin issue

However, there is one more big update ahead of the tournament. There’s big trouble for the first-ever champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals. Star England player and one of the finest all-rounders of all time, Sam Curran, who is known for his incredible performance with the bat and ball.

Sam Curran is set to miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, due to a suspected groin issue. Curran was expected to play for a new franchise, Rajasthan Royals, but Destiny had some other plans.

Rajasthan Royals signed Sam Curran via trade from CSK

Rajasthan Royals bought him via a trade with five-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, Curran and Ravindra Jadeja were traded by CSK to RR in exchange for Sanju Samson.

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