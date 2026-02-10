Home

Sports

Bad news for star player from Sanjiv Goenkas LSG in middle of T20 Worls Cup 2026, he has been…

Bad news for star player from Sanjiv Goenka’s LSG in middle of T20 Worls Cup 2026, he has been…

T20 World Cup 2026: Star all-rounder from Sri Lanka has been ruled out after picking up a hamstring injury in their tournament opener against Ireland in Colombo on Sunday.

Bad news for star player from Sanjiv Goenka’s LSG in middle of T20 Worls Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka has suffered a major blow in the middle of T20 World Cup 2026, as star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out after picking up a hamstring injury in their tournament opener against Ireland in Colombo on Sunday as per ESPNcricinfo

Despite the injury, Hasaranga completed his spell and finished with impressive figures of 3 for 25 in four overs to dent Ireland’s chase of 164.

MRI scan revealed a serious tear in his left hamstring

An MRI scan conducted on Monday revealed a serious tear in his left hamstring, with the report later reviewed by a specialist in the UK before the final decision was taken.

The ICC is yet to give its approval for a replacement, but as per reports, Hasaranga is expected to be replaced in the squad by leg-spin all-rounder Dushan Hemantha. While Hemantha offers a similar skill set, he has had limited exposure at the highest level as he has featured in a total of three T20Is so far, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 7.85.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Dushan Hemantha might replace Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka may also consider drafting him straight into the playing XI, as the squad currently has no reserve spinners apart from those who featured on Sunday.

Hasaranga’s absence, however, is a major setback for Sri Lanka’s as he one of the most reliable bowler in the T20 format and has an impressive World Cup record, with 40 wickets at an economy rate of 6.01 across 20 innings.

Sri Lanka will face Oman in their second group-stage match of the tournament on February 12 in Pallekele, followed by clashes against Australia on February 16 in Pallekele and Zimbabwe on February 19 in Colombo.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.