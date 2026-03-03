Home

Bad news for Zimbabwe, travel disruption delays return from India after T20 World Cup 2026 exit amid...

Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed the team's return from India after T20 World Cup 2026 has been delayed due to the Middle East crisis, after an impressive run to the Super 8 stage.

Bad news for Zimbabwe, travel disruption delays return from India after T20 World Cup 2026 exit (Source: IANS)

T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) announced on Monday that air travel disruptions caused by the ongoing crisis in the Middle East have delayed the Zimbabwe cricket team’s return from India after their successful T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. Under the leadership of captain Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe made a mark by advancing to the Super 8 stage undefeated, recording notable wins against former champions Australia and Sri Lanka. Despite losing all three of their Group 1 Super 8 games, the team finished the tournament with pride, having exceeded expectations by making it this far.

Zimbabwe’s homecoming delayed as Gulf tensions close Dubai airport

Due to growing tensions in the Gulf after a joint US-Israel strike on Iran, Zimbabwe’s homecoming celebrations have been postponed while the team is still grounded. The squad was originally supposed to pass through Dubai, but the airport there had to close, so they are currently awaiting other travel arrangements.

“Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) confirms that the Zimbabwe senior men’s team remains safe and well in India following the conclusion of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. The squad was scheduled to return home via Dubai, but travel plans have been affected by the evolving situation in the Middle East, which has disrupted key transit routes.” Zimbabwe Cricket said through a social media post.

Travel disruptions delay Zimbabwe’s return from India 🛫 pic.twitter.com/5wVHGx7EnL — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) March 2, 2026

Zimbabwe cricket is awaiting the ICC to arrange alternative travel for the team

ZC stated that it is awaiting the ICC to implement contingency plans and arrange alternative travel for the team.

“The International Cricket Council (ICC) has activated contingency measures and is working with international carriers to secure alternative travel arrangements. ZC remains in constant communication with the ICC and team management on the ground to ensure the squad’s safe and timely return.”

Earlier, Zimbabwe head coach Justin Sammons said the team’s travel plans remain uncertain after their T20 World Cup campaign ended with a five-wicket loss to South Africa in their final Super 8 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Zimbabwe’s players and coaching staff, who were originally scheduled to return home in three separate batches, have had their plans postponed due to the ongoing unrest in Middle Eastern cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Bahrain, and Kuwait, where Iranian strikes have disrupted flights and suspended airport operations.

