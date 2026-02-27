Bad news for Team India in middle of T20 World Cup 2026, star cricketer Rinku Singh’s father no more

Home

Rinku Singh’s father, Khachandra Singh, passed away at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida after battling stage 4 liver cancer.

Rinku Singh’s Father Passed Away: What comes as bad news for the Indian Cricket Team amid the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, father of star player Rinku Singh – Khachandra Singh – passed away at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida. He was battling stage four liver cancer. Khachandra Singh was admitted to Yatharth Hospital for several days and remained under close medical supervision before his passing. Singh was recently put on ventilator support after his health deteriorated. Doctors put him on mechanical ventilator support and he was undergoing continuous renal replacement therapy.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: After battling fourth-stage cancer, Cricketer Rinku Singh’s father, Khanchand Singh passed away at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida earlier this morning. Visuals from outside the hospital. pic.twitter.com/NvfT1xyhnX — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2026

Family Emergency Forces Rinku To Exit Squad Mid-Tournament

The sad news has come amid the ongoing T20 World Cup and Rinku is a part of the squad. The star player left the squad and travelled back home ahead of the clash against Zimbabwe after being informed that his father’s condition had worsened. However he came back and played the match against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai yesterday.

Rinku Singh’s Father Died After Battle With Cancer, Informed Harbhajan Singh

The sad update was provided by former India spinner Harbhajan Singh. He took to X and wrote, “Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family.”

Rinku Singh And The Legacy Of Hard Work That Follows Him

The story of Rinku Singh’s rise to international stardom is like a Bollywood movie. His father played a vital role in Rinku’s stardom. Singh, who worked as an LPG cylinder delivery man in Aligarh to support his son’s dream to play for Team India. In several occasions, the star cricketer was seen crediting his father for his support and motivation.

Following the sad news, fans flooded social media platforms with images of Rinku alongside his parents, offering their condolences.

Impact On Team India

BCCI and Rinku Singh’s teammates have conveyed their heartfelt condolences during the difficult time.

Amid the T20 World Cup, Rinku will stay with his family to perform final rites.

There is no confirmed timeline for his return to T20 World Cup.

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh expressed grief over the demise of Khanchand Singh.

Singh took to X, he said it was an especially challenging period for Rinku and his family, adding that his prayers are with the family.

