BAD vs BI Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Spain – Badalona CC vs Barcelona International

Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Spain – BAD vs BI Dream11 Team Prediction, Badalona CC vs Barcelona International Dream11 Tips, BAD vs BI Probable Playing XIs, BAD vs BI Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Badalona CC vs Barcelona International ECS T10 Spain, BAD vs BI Dream11 Guru Tips.

BAD vs BI Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

BAD vs BI Dream11 Team Prediction: Badalona CC will lock horns against Barcelona International for the 51st match of the ongoing ECS T10 Spain which is set to be played at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona on Thursday at 1.15 PM IST.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Spain match toss between Badalona CC and Barcelona International will take place at 12.45 PM IST – on December 7.

Time: 1.15 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.

BAD vs BI Dream11 Team

S Balu , E Khan, A Srivastava, M Ashraful, M Shaikh (vc), S Bhosale, U Razi, J Bentley, B Ejaz(c), Bruce Allen, R Mohamed.

BAD vs BI Probable Playing XIs

Badalona CC (BAD): Shakil Mia (wk), Shubhdeep Deb, Omar Ali, Ayaan Khan, Ali Hamza, S Balu (C), E Khan, A Srivastava, M Ashraful, M Abbasi, R Mohamed.

Barcelona International (BI): Maxi Hoeck, M Shaikh (wk), S Bhosale, U Razi (C), N Blyth, I Fareed, V Gajjar, A Kritziger, T Coulthard, J Bentley, B Ejaz, Bruce Allen.

Squads

Badalona CC (BAD): Adnan Arshad, Ali Hamza, Allahdita Ali, Amarjeet Singh, Anitya Srivastava, Arman Akhter, Ayaan Khan, Eshuk Khan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Hasan Bin Hakim, Jaber Hussain, Kamil Ahmed, Lewis Broomfield, MD Rahul, Maaz Abbasi, Mamun Ashraful, Manish Manwani, Moshiur Rahman, Naresh Kumar, Omar Ali, Omar Faruk, Rahat Ahsanul, Rakib Mohamed, Riaz Howlader, Sahil Masand, Shahedur Rahman, Shakil Mia, Shanto Ifratul, Shoel Chowdhury, Shubhdeep Deb, Sofiqul Islam, Sourabh Tiwari, Surya Balu.

Barcelona International (BI): Ali Osama, Anish Shindore, Anton Kritzinger, Bruce Allen, Burhan Ejaz, Dave Martin, Devakumaran Mahadevan, Heshan Rukunayake, Hiro Lalwani, Imran Fareed, Jack Jewson, James Bentley, James Smith, Jon Wong, Joseph Danam, Kieran Odonnell, Maroof Shaikh, Maxi Hoeck, Mohsin Nawaz, Nathan Blyth, Pep Gonzalez, Ravindu Maduranga, Sagar Vig, Sam Phillipps, Shriram Bhosale, Simon Eldridge, Supun Shalitha, Tim Lee, Tom Coulthard, Umer Razi, Vishesh Gajjar, Vrishab Kandral, William Camfield

