Badminton Asia Team Championships: 17-Year-Old Anmol Kharb Turns Superstar As India Tame Japan To Enter First-Ever Final

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu failed to replicate her quarterfinal show as she lost both her singles and doubles matches against Japan at Badminton Asia Team Championships.

The Indian team at the Badminton Asia Team Championships. (Image: BAI)

Shah Alam: The Indian women’s team continued their dream run at the Badminton Asia Team Championships by qualifying for their first-ever final as they stunned two-time former champions Japan 3-2 in a thrilling semifinal on Saturday. India will face Thailand in the final on Sunday. In a five-game encounter, India started on a strong note with world No. 23 pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand and world No. 53 Ashmita Chaliha registering stunning wins to give them a 2-0 lead. However, unlike in the quarterfinal, PV Sindhu failed to replicate her show by going down against left-handed Aya Ohori 13-21, 20-22.

With Tanisha Crasto unable to take the court due to a niggle, Sindhu then paired up with Ashwini Ponnappa but failed to go past world No. 11 pair of Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto and lost 14-21, 11-21 in 43 minutes. The score was locked 2-2 at that point with the big responsibility falling upon 17-year-old Anmol Kharb.

The Indian lived up to the expectation as she tamed world No. 29 Natsuki Nidaira, claiming a 21-14, 21-18 win in 52 minutes. The final appearance keeps India’s hopes of winning a first-ever gold in the continental championship. India had won two bronze medals in men’s team event in the 2016 and 2020.

