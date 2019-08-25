The Badminton Association of India (BAI) announced a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh for P.V. Sindhu following her historic win at the World Championships in Basel on Sunday where she etched her name in record books by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal.

Sindhu, who was in magnificent form throughout the week, put on a flawless performance as she defeated Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in a one-sided affair. Congratulating Sindhu on her momentous achievement, BAI President Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “It has been a great week of top-class badminton, with an incredible performance by P.V. Sindhu as she becomes the first Indian to have the honour of becoming a World Champion.

B. Sai Praneeth’s medal in the Men’s Singles category after 36 years is also another memorable achievement, he added. “It’s an absolute moment of pride for India badminton and the entire nation as we celebrate these triumphs,” said Sarma. A cash reward of Rs 5 lakh was announced for Sai Praneeth who also created history by becoming the first men’s singles player since Prakash Padukone in 1983 to win a medal at the World Championships.

BAI General Secretary Ajay K. Singhania heaped praise on both the shuttlers’ efforts. “Sindhu has shown imperious performances as she defeated proven champions on course to her medal. Credit to National Coach Gopichand and Foreign Coach Kim Ji Gung for their relentless efforts, also not to forget the way Sai Praneeth played to win a bronze medal. I would like to congratulate both the shuttlers as such performances are true inspirations for the upcoming players,” he said.

Sindhu also became the joint-most successful women’s singles player at the World Championships with 5 medals from 6 appearances as she tied with the legendary Zhang Nin. This was Sindhu’s second major title following her victory at the BWF World Tour Finals last year.