The COVID-19 pandemic continued to take a toll on international badminton with the game's world governing body (BWF) on Wednesday cancelling four more tournaments, including the prestigious China Open and Japan Open, from its revamped 2020 calendar.

The four tournaments cancelled are Taipei Open (September 1-6), Korea Open (September 8-13), China Open (September 15-20) and Japan Open (September 22-27).

"These decisions to cancel tournaments are made in the best interest of the health of the players, spectators, volunteers and Member Associations. We are deeply disappointed to have to cancel tournaments, but feel that the well-being of everyone involved is most important at this time," BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said in a release.

“I would like to acknowledge the significant efforts made by our Member Associations in the regions throughout this process for their patience and commitment to the BWF. We share the disappointment of many around the world who were looking forward to the return of badminton … as we continue to navigate the remainder of the 2020 season.”

In May, the BWF had unveiled a revised international calendar to salvage the remainder of the season, disrupted by the global health crisis which is showing no signs of abating.

Lund said: “The BWF will continue to adjust to changes to ensure any badminton activity 100% complies to the rules and regulations of the World Health Organization (WHO), local health authorities, and international and domestic travel restrictions.”

The BWF had also announced that ranking points earned at tournaments during the original qualification phase will be maintained.

It had earlier frozen the world rankings and made the standings on March 17 as the basis for entry and seedings, when the international calendar resumes.