India’s star shuttler – PV Sindhu’s hopes to finish off the season on a high suffered a big jolt as she lost her second consecutive match in the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals in Guangzhou on Thursday. Squandering a first game advantage, Sindhu lost to world number two Chen Yu Fei 20-22, 21-16, and 21-12 in an encounter that lasted 1 hour and 12 minutes.

Just like in her campaign opener against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi on Wednesday, Sindhu once again failed to seize the momentum despite starting off well in a must-win contest against Chen. Courtesy this loss, the 24-year-old’s chances of progressing to the semifinals have took a massive hit.

The Indian shuttler started shakily in the first game and looked under pressure. After making a couple of unforced errors, Sindhu kept playing catchup for the rest of the first game. Chen took a crucial 11-8 lead at the break.

Trailing 17-20, Sindhu staged a dramatic turnaround to score five straight points and claim the first game.

Tough luck!@Pvsindhu1 fought hard and gave her all but a win still eluded her at the #BWFWorldTourFinals2019. #ChenYufei made a great comeback to win the match 20-22, 21-16, 21-12. Keep fighting, champ!



In the second game, Sindhu started with more positive intent and continuously pushed her Chinese opponent on the backfoot with powerful smashes and deception of shuttle across the court.

Even though Sindhu attempted to wrestle back momentum, Chen raced ahead to an 11-7 lead at the break. Chen kept getting one more shuttle in and rallied to take the second game 21-16.

The third and final game was a more close affair and the pair didn’t disappoint their fans. Sindhu and Chen started the decider sparing but it was the Indian who managed to take a slim 11-10 lead into the break.

After the final break of the match, Chen took six straight points to take control of the game thanks to some exquisite strokeplay, winning it 21-12.

Chen Yufei, who has been in rampaging form this season having won all six of her finals, including the All England Championships, carried the momentum into the decider and left Sindhu stunned with her wide repertoire of shots.