Odense: Young Lakshya Sen thumped compatriot Sourabh Verma in straight games to enter the second round but it was curtains for Saina Nehwal at the Denmark Open Super 1000 tournament in Odense on Wednesday. Lakshya, who had finished runners-up at Dutch Open last Sunday, dished out a superb performance to outclass national champion Sourabh 21-9 21-7 in 26 minutes.Also Read - PV Sindhu Makes Winning Return at Denmark Open

The 20-year-old from Almora, who had failed to make the cut for the Sudirman Cup and Thomas Cup Final after losing his only match in the trials, is likely to clash with second seed and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark next. Also Read - Dutch Open: Shuttler Lakshya Sen Loses in Men Singles Final

London Games bronze medallist Saina, who had retired midway through her first match at Uber Cup Final due to a groin injury, could match Japan’s world no 20 Aya Ohori and lost 21-16 21-14 in the opening round. Also Read - India Blank Netherlands 5-0 in Thomas Cup Opener

The Indian doubles players had a dismal outing as apart from Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, none of the others could put up a fight in their respective matches.

– In an all encounter @lakshya_sen got the better of @sourabhverma09 21-9, 21-7 in R32 match and moved to the pre quarters of #DenmarkOpen2021 #IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/TGFQz5XW4F — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) October 20, 2021



While Satwik and Ashwini’s gallant battle ended with a 17-21 21-14 11-21 loss to China’s Feng Yan Zhe and Du Yue in mixed doubles, Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S Ram lost 8-21 7-21 to Indonesian combination of Nita Violina Marwah and Putri Syaikah in women’s doubles.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Ashwini and N Sikki Reddy also went down 17-21 13-21 to second-seeded Korean pair of Lee Sohee and Shin Seung-chan.

Lakshya had claimed five titles in 2019 before COVID-19 forced the suspension of the BWF calendar.

On Wednesday, the world no 25 Indian was up against Sourabh, an opponent against whom he had lost twice in the past but it made no difference as Lakshya dished out a dominating show to blow him away.

He led 7-2 early on and never looked in trouble as he reeled off seven straight points from 13-7 to grab seven-game points. Sourabh saved two before Lakhsya pocketed the opening game.

In the second game, Lakshya stepped up the pace, jumping to a 7-0 advantage and kept marching ahead to seal the contest.

(With Agency Inputs)