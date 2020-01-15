World champion PV Sindhu advanced to the second round of the Indonesia Masters with a hard-earned victory over Japan’s Aya Ohori but defending champion Saina Nehwal suffered a shock exit from the Super 500 tournament, on Wednesday. It was also curtains for world championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth and Sourabh Verma.

The fifth seed Sindhu clawed back from a game down to notch up a 14-21, 21-15, 21-11 victory over Ohori. This was Sindhu’s 10th consecutive win over the world no.20 Japanese. She had never lost to Ohori in BWF circuit so far. Whereas, Ohori had lost to the Indian last week in the second round of the Malaysia Masters.

The 24-year-old will take on Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi, who defeated Saina, in the second round.

Saina, who won this tournament last year before going through a lean patch, lost 21-19, 13-21, 5-21 to Takahashi in a gruelling 50-minute contest. This was Saina’s second consecutive early exit in the 2020 season.

Sindhu defeated Japan's Aya Ohori in the round one of Indonesia Masters 2020. 14-21, 21-15, 21-11. She will next face Sayaka Takahashi of Japan in the second round.



The London Olympic bronze medallist had earlier crashed out in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters after going down against Olympic champion Carolina Marin.

World No.12 Srikanth went down to local favourite Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 21-18, 12-21, 14-21 in a match that lasted one hour and three minutes.

This was Srikanth’s second consecutive opening-round defeat this season. He had earlier also made a first-round exit from the Malaysia Masters.

Praneeth, who like Srikanth had also been ousted in the opening round of the Malaysia Masters, lost to the eighth-seeded Chinese Shi Yu Qi 21-16 18-21 10-21. Sourabh lost 21-17 15-21 10-21 to China’s Lu Guang Zu.